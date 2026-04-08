Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Women's Reproductive & Healthcare Pioneer

An authentic conversation on one woman’s persistence through underfunding, rejection, and doubt to create solutions women desperately need.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast released a new episode featuring Kathy Lee-Sepsick, President and CEO of Femasys and holder of over 200 global patents.In this powerful conversation, Lee-Sepsick reveals the 22-year journey from identifying a problem to FDA approval and bringing life-changing reproductive solutions to market. The episode, titled "From Lab to Life: The Journey Behind Solving Women’s Healthcare," explores what it really takes to innovate in women's health, a sector that has been systematically underfunded, overlooked, and underestimated.Lee-Sepsick spent nearly 30 years in medical technology before she founded Femisys in 2004. But her real impact came when she decided to tackle women's reproductive health, an area that hadn't seen meaningful innovation in over 50 years. She created non-surgical permanent birth control and advanced infertility treatment technologies that didn't exist before. Solutions that are now changing what's possible for millions of women.Lee-Sepsick spent 10 years navigating FDA approval, conducting clinical trials, and proving that her technology worked. She fought for funding in an industry where most investors are men and most investment goes to male-dominated health sectors. She refused to accept that women's health "isn't investable." And she proved them wrong."Women's health has suffered from a chronic problem: chicken and egg. If you don't have enough innovation, you don't have enough investors. If you don't have funding, you don't have innovation. But someone has to break that cycle. I decided to be that person," says Lee-Sepsick.Throughout her career, Lee-Sepsick has been the only woman in rooms full of men: in investor meetings, in regulatory sessions, in clinical trial discussions. She's navigated an industry built for men by men, advocating for health solutions for women. She's built credibility through expertise, not by waiting for permission. And she's created something real that's changing lives.But perhaps most importantly, Lee-Sepsick understands infertility from both a scientific and personal perspective. She's lived the experience of limited options. She's seen women suffer in silence. And she's built solutions that finally give women the choice and autonomy they deserve. Her technology is now making infertility treatment more accessible, more affordable, and more human-centered than ever before.Lee-Sepsick brings scientific rigor, hard-won wisdom, and deep compassion for the women her work serves. She doesn't offer inspiration without substance. She offers proof through her patents, her persistence, and the technologies that are now giving women options they didn't have before.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 70,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

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