BOUNDLESS MEDIA GOES GLOBAL: LONDON’S THE STRATEGIST NAMES U.S FIRM ‘BEST PR & COMMUNICATIONS BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2026’

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boundless Media, a leading U.S.-based public relations and branding firm, has been named Best Public Relations & Communications Business of the Year, 2026 (United States) by The Strategist in London, England.

The prestigious recognition comes from the Global Publishing Media Group, which has spotlighted standout companies across industries and continents since 2012. With a powerful media ecosystem reaching more than 650,000 engaged subscribers and over 750,000 monthly visitors, The Strategist connects award-winning firms with founders, CMOs, and growth leaders actively seeking trusted partners.

“This recognition from London is both humbling and energizing,” said Michael Levine, founder of Boundless Media. “Public Relations, at its core, is about credibility—and credibility today demands visibility, consistency, and storytelling that cuts through the noise. We are proud to represent our clients with that mission every single day.”

Boundless Media has built a reputation for bold, results-driven campaigns that amplify visibility, elevate brand authority, and position clients at the center of relevant cultural and business conversations. The firm’s strategic approach—blending media expertise, narrative development, and trend alignment—has made it a trusted partner to entrepreneurs, authors, and high-profile personalities nationwide.

This international recognition underscores Boundless Media’s growing global footprint and its continued commitment to helping clients not only be seen—but remembered.

For more information, visit www.BoundlessMediaUSA.com

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