Charleston Graduation Parties Get a Luxury Upgrade From High Cotton Comfort Co.

High Cotton Comfort Co. now booking 2026 Charleston graduation season. Luxury restroom trailers for backyard, barn, and outdoor parties across the Lowcountry.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As graduation season approaches, the Lowcountry’s premier luxury restroom trailer company helps Charleston hosts deliver a five-star guest experience from the backyard to the barn.Charleston’s locally owned luxury restroom trailer company, High Cotton Comfort Co. , is now booking graduation season dates for May and June 2026 across the greater Charleston area. They rent for events in the Charleston tri-county area of Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. With college and high school graduation celebrations ramping up across the Lowcountry, High Cotton is helping hosts go beyond the basics by offering climate-controlled, upscale restroom trailers that match the elegance of the occasion.High Cotton Comfort Co.’s luxury restroom trailers are a far cry from the standard portable option. Each unit features running water, climate control, interior lighting, hardwood flooring, and premium toiletries. Their mission is delivering the comfort and experience of an indoor facility no matter the venue. Whether a graduation party is held at a private estate, a riverside property, an event barn, or a backyard in the Charleston suburbs, the trailers arrive spotless, fully stocked, and ready to serve.Charleston’s graduation season is uniquely vibrant, with thousands of families celebrating milestones from the College of Charleston, The Citadel, Charleston Southern University, and high schools across Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. Many of these celebrations happen at private homes or outdoor venues where permanent restroom facilities simply aren’t built to handle a crowd. High Cotton Comfort Co. was founded specifically to close that gap, giving Lowcountry hosts the infrastructure to entertain confidently without compromise.Booking demand for May and June is already building, and the company encourages graduation party hosts to reserve their trailer early to secure their preferred date. High Cotton Comfort Co. has built its reputation on white-glove service, reliable delivery, and the kind of attention to detail that turns a practical need into a memorable touch for guests.High Cotton’s owner Bear Huggins emphasized the importance of graduation season. “Graduation parties are milestone celebrations for families. We want every guest; grandparents, cousins, teachers, friends, and everyone attending, to have the most comfortable experience. A luxury restroom trailer is one of those details that people notice and remember.”About High Cotton Comfort Co.High Cotton Comfort Co. is a Charleston, SC-based luxury restroom trailer rental company serving the greater Lowcountry region. Specializing in upscale portable restroom solutions for private parties, weddings, corporate events, and graduations, the company delivers premium trailer units to events in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, James Island, Daniel Island, Johns Island, Summerville, and surrounding areas. Each trailer is maintained to five-star standards with climate control, premium fixtures, and full-service setup and breakdown. For booking inquiries and availability, visit their website, or give their team a call.

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