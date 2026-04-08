Jay Allen to Close Grace Management, Inc.’s ‘Living Gracefully Tour’ in Iowa

Photo Courtesy of Jay Allen Official The Summit of Coralville, Coralville, Iowa

A final stop bringing music and connection to the Coralville community

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Management, Inc. will host the final stop of its ‘Living Gracefully Tour’ at The Summit of Coralville, marking the conclusion of a multi-city concert series designed to bring music, reflection, and connection to residents across Grace Management's senior living communities nationwide.Presented by Grace Management, Inc., the ‘Living Gracefully Tour’ was created to deliver meaningful programming that raises awareness around dementia and other memory-related conditions, enhances resident engagement, and fosters a sense of community. Spanning 15 stops nationwide over the past several months, the tour has brought residents, families, and associates together through shared, heartfelt musical experiences.Country-rock artist Jay Allen will close out the tour on April 9 at The Summit of Coralville in Coralville, Iowa. Allen returns to his home state of Iowa for the final performance, bringing the tour full circle given his personal connection to its mission.After losing his mother to Alzheimer’s disease, Jay Allen turned his grief into purpose—using his music and platform to raise awareness and support those affected by memory-related conditions. To date, he has helped raise more than $160 million for dementia care and research, and his viral song “Blank Stares” has resonated with audiences around the world.The event at The Summit of Coralville will feature a live performance and personal storytelling, offering a thoughtful conclusion to the tour.Originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jay Allen is a country-rock singer-songwriter and Alzheimer’s advocate. His single “Blank Stares” gained national attention and has helped raise awareness for those impacted by the disease.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 62 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.Contacts:For Jay Allen Inquiriesjayallenrich@gmail.comFor Grace Management, Inc. InquiriesKara Latham | Grace Management, Inc.media@gracemanagement.com

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