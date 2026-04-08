soc2auditors.io Expands SOC 2 Directory to Include Advisory Firms and Compliance Providers

Expanded SOC 2 directory includes advisory and compliance providers, gaining traction across search platforms and AI citations

We’re seeing strong early traction as companies look for clearer visibility into SOC 2 providers, and that demand is reshaping how the ecosystem is discovered and evaluated” — Ben Holcomb, Founder of soc2auditors.io

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- soc2auditors.io, a directory of SOC 2 service providers , today announced an expansion of its platform to include not only licensed CPA firms but also SOC 2 advisory firms and compliance providers that support organizations throughout the audit process.The platform, originally focused on connecting companies with licensed CPA firms authorized to issue SOC 2 reports, now reflects how SOC 2 engagements are delivered in practice. Many organizations rely on a combination of advisory firms, compliance platforms, and audit partners to complete their SOC 2 journey.Reflecting the Reality of SOC 2 EngagementsSOC 2 compliance is typically a multi-party process. Organizations often work with:Advisory firms for readiness and remediationCompliance platforms for evidence collection and workflow managementIndependent CPA firms for the final audit and report issuancesoc2auditors.io now includes providers across this spectrum, giving companies a clearer view of the full SOC 2 ecosystem while maintaining clear distinctions between advisory and audit roles.Early Traction Across Search and AI PlatformsSince launch, soc2auditors.io has gained early traction across both traditional and AI-driven discovery channels, including thousands of impressions and AI citations, along with increased engagement from firms seeking inclusion and profile updates.This traction highlights demand for structured, trustworthy information about SOC 2 service providers as companies increasingly rely on both search engines and AI tools for vendor discovery.A Structured View of the SOC 2 Provider Landscapesoc2auditors.io organizes provider information into a structured format designed for both human discovery and machine readability. Profiles include core services, role in the audit process, industry and company size alignment, and public positioning and capabilities.Provider information is informed by a combination of public sources, direct relationships with firms, and ongoing input from industry participants, helping the platform evolve with the market while maintaining accuracy.Supporting Better Provider DiscoveryBy expanding beyond CPA firms alone, soc2auditors.io helps companies more efficiently identify the right mix of partners for their SOC 2 initiatives, whether preparing for an initial audit or maintaining ongoing compliance.About soc2auditors.iosoc2auditors.io is a directory to help companies discover, evaluate, and connect with providers that support SOC 2 readiness, SOC 2 audits , and ongoing compliance.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is soc2auditors.io?soc2auditors.io is a directory of SOC 2 service providers, covering both auditors and advisory firms involved in different stages of the SOC 2 process.Does the platform only include CPA firms?No. While licensed CPA firms that issue SOC 2 reports are included, the platform also features advisory and compliance providers that support readiness and ongoing compliance.Can advisory firms issue SOC 2 reports?No. Only licensed CPA firms can perform SOC 2 audits and issue reports. Advisory firms support preparation and compliance.How is provider data sourced?Provider information is informed by public sources, direct relationships with firms, and input from industry participants.Who should use soc2auditors.io?Companies pursuing SOC 2 for the first time, maintaining compliance, or evaluating providers, can use the platform to discover and compare options. If you're new to SOC 2 compliance you can learn everything you need to know from our resources hub

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