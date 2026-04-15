Lifelong Chicagoan Johnny Logalbo Launches Campaign for Mayor

My campaign is about rebuilding faith in our city government. Chicago works best when every resident is heard and respected — not just the powerful or politically connected.” — Johnny Logalbo

CHICAGO, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifelong Chicagoan Johnny Logalbo Launches Campaign for Mayor

43-Year Addiction Counselor and 29-Year City Employee Pledges to Put “People Before Politics”

Lifelong Chicagoan Johnny Logalbo today announced his campaign for Mayor of Chicago, pledging a leadership style rooted in service, accountability, and a simple promise: put people before politics.

A 29-year employee of the City of Chicago and a 43-year addiction counselor, Logalbo has spent decades helping individuals and families overcome some of life’s toughest challenges while working inside city government to serve residents.

“I’ve spent my life helping people through their hardest moments,” Logalbo said. “Service isn’t a slogan for me — it’s what I’ve done every day for decades. As mayor, my mission will be simple: wake up every morning and fight for the people of Chicago.”

Drawing on nearly three decades working within city government, Logalbo says he understands both the strengths and the failures of City Hall — and believes Chicagoans deserve leadership that restores trust and puts neighborhoods first.

“My campaign is about rebuilding faith in our city government,” Logalbo said. “Chicago works best when every resident is heard and respected — not just the powerful or politically connected.”

Logalbo said his campaign will focus on safer neighborhoods, accountable leadership, and restoring transparency and integrity to City Hall.

“This election shouldn’t be about red politics or blue politics,” Logalbo added. “It should be about leadership that brings people together and delivers results for the people who call Chicago home.”

Additional campaign announcements and policy initiatives will be released in the weeks ahead.

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