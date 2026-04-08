GetHairMD Files Franchise Disclosure Document to Launch Franchise Sales Channel Focused on Premium Hair Restoration

Physician-developed platform expands access to proprietary protocols, technology, and medically guided hair loss solutions

This is the continued expansion of a platform that has been developed over years of physician collaboration, strategic partnerships, product validation, and treatment development.” — Bruce Vermeulen, CEO of GetHairMD

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD today announces that it has officially filed its Franchise Disclosure Document, marking a major milestone as the Company moves toward the launch of its high-end franchise opportunity This represents the next step in GetHairMD’s strategy to build what it believes could become one of the first national franchise networks to integrate proprietary hair restoration protocols, advanced technologies, and physician oversight into premium consumer-facing environments, including salons and beyond.For the past five years, GetHairMD has worked alongside its Clinical Advisory Board to identify, evaluate, approve, and validate the products, proprietary protocols, and technologies offered across the GetHairMD platform. That physician-led process has helped create a differentiated portfolio of advanced treatment options designed to give clients access to credible, medically guided hair loss solutions.Now, GetHairMD is preparing to expand that access through a new model designed to bring these solutions closer to the consumer through a broader network of operators and locations.“Stylists are often the first to see the early signs of thinning hair and hair loss, yet for too long they have had limited access to the education, connectivity, protocols, and medical support needed to help guide their clients toward action,” said Paul Herchman, Executive Chairman of GetHairMD. “GetHairMD is working to change that. We are building a bridge between the salon and the physician community, and we believe this can help establish a new standard in how hair loss is addressed.”The Company’s franchise opportunity is designed to give qualified operators access to:• A portfolio of proprietary and exclusive hair restoration technologies and treatment solutions• Protocols shaped and validated through physician collaboration• Training, education, and operational support• Connectivity to physicians for appropriate oversight, where required• A differentiated opportunity within the premium beauty, wellness, and healthcare marketsGetHairMD believes this model has the potential to expand how and where hair loss is addressed. While stylists may play an important role in early awareness, the broader platform is designed to connect that awareness to medically guided solutions, structured treatment pathways, and a nationally recognized brand focused on hair loss.“This is not just a franchise launch,” said Bruce Vermeulen, CEO of GetHairMD. “This is the continued expansion of a platform that has been developed over years of physician collaboration, building relationships with strategic partners, product validation, and treatment development. We believe the market is ready for a more connected model, and GetHairMD intends to play a leading role in that evolution.”By aligning operators with physician-backed protocols, proprietary technologies, and advanced treatment solutions, GetHairMD is positioning itself within an emerging category where beauty, science, and medicine intersect to address a highly visible and emotional concern affecting millions of men and women.With the filing of its Franchise Disclosure Document now complete, GetHairMD is entering a new phase of growth focused on expanding its footprint, increasing access to advanced care, and building a national network supported by medical expertise and differentiated platform capabilities.The future of hair loss care is evolving, and GetHairMD is actively building toward that future.---About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a hair loss solutions platform focused on providing advanced treatment options, products, proprietary protocols, and physician-guided expertise to address hair thinning and hair loss. Through its growing network and commitment to innovation, credibility, and access, GetHairMD is working to redefine how consumers experience hair wellness and hair restoration solutions.Learn more at gethairmdfranchise.com

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