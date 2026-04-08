Small Multifamily Owners Association Endorses Kenyan McDuffie for Mayor, Representing Over 14,000 Housing Providers

Kenyan McDuffie

Affordability is being lost in D.C., housing providers say, as SMOA backs McDuffie and calls for a reset in housing policy.

You do not create affordability by demonizing housing providers. You protect it by working with the people who actually provide housing every day.” — Dean Hunter, CEO, SMOA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Small Multifamily Owners Association (SMOA), representing more than 14,000 housing providers across the District and a broader network of engaged residents on housing issues, announced its endorsement of At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie for Mayor of the District of Columbia.SMOA represents a broad cross-section of the city’s housing ecosystem, from individual landlords who own a single rental unit to operators managing thousands of apartments. These housing providers collectively supply a significant share of the District’s naturally occurring affordable housing, particularly in neighborhoods where working families depend on older, unsubsidized rental stock.“Kenyan McDuffie understands the full housing ecosystem, from the smallest housing provider to larger operators, and that is exactly what this moment requires,” said Dean Hunter, Founder and CEO of SMOA. “In Washington, you do not create affordability by demonizing housing providers. You protect it by working with the people who actually provide housing every day.”Small and mid-sized housing providers play a central role in maintaining affordability across the District, particularly in older housing stock that has not been subsidized or newly constructed. Today, affordability is not just at risk. It is being lost, driven in part by policies coming out of the D.C. Council that have increased operating costs, extended timelines for resolving tenant issues, and created layers of regulatory complexity that disproportionately impact smaller housing providers.These pressures are forcing many housing providers to exit the market, defer maintenance, or reconsider long-term investment in rental housing. The result is a steady erosion of the District’s naturally occurring affordable housing supply, with fewer units available and higher costs for residents over time.SMOA’s endorsement reflects a growing concern among housing providers that the District is actively losing a critical segment of its housing supply, the very housing that working residents rely on and that cannot easily be replaced through new construction or subsidy programs alone.“Councilmember McDuffie has consistently shown a willingness to engage directly with housing providers when others have not, and to pursue solutions grounded in reality,” Hunter added. “He understands that housing policy must balance tenant protections with the economic realities of operating housing, or the system itself begins to break down.”SMOA warned that restoring balance to housing policy will be essential to preserving affordability and stabilizing the rental housing market in the years ahead. Without meaningful changes, the trends currently underway are expected to accelerate, further reducing the availability of attainable housing across the District.Housing policy is a defining issue in the mayoral race, particularly as more residents and housing providers experience the real-world impacts of recent policy decisions. SMOA’s endorsement signals a coordinated effort to elevate housing as a central issue in the election and to ensure that the voices of those providing and relying on housing are heard.As part of this endorsement, SMOA will mobilize thousands of housing providers and aligned voters across all eight wards ahead of the June 16 primary election, at a scale that could prove decisive in a low turnout race. The organization’s network includes both housing providers and residents who have been actively engaged on housing issues in recent years.“Elections in D.C. are decided by turnout,” said Hunter. “Our network includes thousands of District residents directly impacted by housing policy, and they are paying close attention to the direction the city is heading. They want leadership that understands what is happening on the ground and is prepared to act.”About the Small Multifamily Owners AssociationThe Small Multifamily Owners Association (SMOA) represents more than 14,000 housing providers across Washington, D.C., along with a broader network of engaged residents. Its members range from single unit landlords to large scale operators. The organization advocates for policies that preserve affordable housing, protect property rights, and ensure a sustainable rental housing market.

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