Romp n' Roll Marlboro, NJ to Celebrate with Official City Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Community Open House

Co-owners Sandra Hanna and Dave Azer with their family and Rompy, Romp n' Roll's beloved mascot, at Romp n' Roll Marlboro in Marlboro, NJ Inside the children's gym at Romp n' Roll Marlboro - a safe, fun, and colorful space where toddlers and preschoolers in Marlboro, Morganville, and Monmouth County, NJ build strength, coordination, and confidence. Step inside Romp n' Roll Marlboro - a bright, inviting early childhood enrichment center offering toddler classes, kids' programs, and playful learning for babies and preschoolers in Marlboro, NJ.

Romp n' Roll brings award-winning early childhood enrichment to Marlboro, NJ. Join the ribbon cutting celebration and open house on April 12 at 10 AM.

Our goal is to support Marlboro families during these important early childhood years by offering a place where learning feels like play, and every child can thrive.” — Sandra Hanna, Co-Owner of Romp n' Roll Marlboro

MARLBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romp n' Roll, the nationally recognized leader in early childhood enrichment, is proud to celebrate the opening of its newest location in Marlboro, New Jersey. The Township of Marlboro will honor the occasion with an official city-held ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, April 12, at 10:00 AM EST, followed by a community open house welcoming local families in the Marlboro, Morganville, and Monmouth County area. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.The Marlboro, NJ location is co-owned by Sandra Hanna and Dave Azer, who share a deep passion for early childhood development and family-centered experiences in Monmouth County. The center offers Romp n' Roll's signature enrichment programs for children ages 3 months to 5 years, including toddler gym classes, children's art classes, kids' music classes, and imaginative play - as well as children's birthday parties and kids' summer camps in Marlboro, NJ. All programs are thoughtfully designed to support children's physical development, social-emotional learning, and cognitive growth in a safe, fun, and nurturing environment."We're incredibly excited to bring Romp n' Roll to Marlboro and create a space where children feel confident, curious, and celebrated," said Sandra Hanna, Co-Owner of Romp n' Roll Marlboro. "Our goal is to support Marlboro families during these important early childhood years by offering a place where learning feels like play, and every child can thrive.""We are thrilled to see Romp n' Roll's footprint grow to include the Marlboro, New Jersey area," said Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll. "Sandra and Dave share our mission and values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this new early childhood enrichment center will have on families throughout Marlboro and beyond."At the ribbon-cutting and open house event on April 12, Marlboro families are invited to tour the children's enrichment facility, meet the teaching team, and explore early childhood education programs and classes for toddlers and preschoolers. The celebration will feature gelato from Prima Gelateria, face painting, a bubble dance party, and a meet-and-greet with Rompy, Romp n' Roll's beloved mascot. Families will also have the opportunity to take advantage of an exclusive open house membership offer. Members and non-members are welcome."Romp n' Roll has always been about helping young children thrive while supporting parents every step of the way," said Babz Barnett, Co-Founder and President of Romp n' Roll. "As a New Jersey native, I am especially thrilled to welcome Marlboro and Monmouth County families into a space that feels like home - where children grow through playful learning and creative exploration, and where parents find connection and community alongside them."Conveniently located for families in Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown, Tennent, and surrounding Monmouth County communities, Romp n' Roll Marlboro is a premier destination for parents seeking high-quality early childhood enrichment, toddler classes, preschool enrichment programs, and kids' activities in Marlboro, NJ. For more information about classes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, upcoming events, or enrollment, rompnroll.com/marlboro-nj or contact the location directly at (848) 309-2856.About Romp n' RollRomp n' Roll is a nationally recognized early childhood enrichment franchise offering gym, art, music, and imaginative play classes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers ages 3 months through 5 years. With franchise locations across the country, Romp n' Roll is dedicated to helping children learn, grow, and thrive through the power of play-based learning and early childhood education. Families seeking toddler classes, kids' enrichment programs, children's birthday party venues, or summer camps near them are encouraged to find their nearest location at rompnroll.com. For franchising opportunities, visit rompnroll.com/franchise

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