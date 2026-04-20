Kato Integrations Exhibiting at COMMON POWERUp 2026, the Largest IBM i Community Event in the World!

Kato in New Orleans PowerUp 2026

Kato Integrations to exhibit at COMMON POWERUp 2026 in New Orleans, showcasing IBM i integration and automation solutions, April 27–30.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kato Integrations will participate as an exhibitor at COMMON POWERUp 2026, the premier global conference for the IBM i community, taking place April 27–30, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

POWERUp 2026, hosted by COMMON, brings together IBM i professionals, developers, IT leaders, and technology providers for a comprehensive event focused on education, innovation, and community engagement. Recognized as the largest IBM i community event in the world, the conference features expert-led sessions, hands-on labs, and extensive networking opportunities.

As an exhibitor, Kato Integrations will showcase its integration and automation solutions designed to help organizations modernize and extend the value of their IBM i systems. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Kato Integrations team and explore strategies for streamlining workflows, improving system connectivity, and enabling scalable digital transformation.

“POWERUp continues to be a cornerstone event for the IBM i ecosystem,” said [Executive Name, Title] at Kato Integrations. “We look forward to engaging with the community in New Orleans and sharing how organizations can simplify integration and accelerate modernization initiatives.”

The event will include a wide range of educational tracks covering application development, system administration, cloud, security, DevOps, AI, and modernization. Participants will also benefit from direct access to IBM experts, industry leaders, and solution providers.

Kato Integrations invites attendees to visit their booth during the event to learn more about how their solutions can help businesses increase efficiency, reduce complexity, and future-proof their IBM i environments.

About COMMON POWERUp

COMMON POWERUp is the largest annual gathering of the IBM i community, offering technical education, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities that empower professionals and organizations to maximize the value of IBM i technology.

About Kato Integrations

Kato Integrations delivers modern integration and automation solutions for IBM i and hybrid IT environments. By enabling seamless connectivity across systems, applications, and data, Kato Integrations helps organizations drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.

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