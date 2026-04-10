Veteran School Administrator Gavin Roddy Launches New Digital Series to Demystify Modern Education

Gavin Roddy and son Alexander

Principal and Teacher Transitions into Becoming an Internet Content Creator and Influencer

The world has changed so much even in the last 10-15 years, so it makes sense that educators would explore social app media as another form of instruction.” — Gavin Roddy

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavin Roddy, a career educator who has served in a variety of instructional roles including classroom teacher and school principal, has announced the launch of two new digital video initiatives: "Gavin Roddy on Education" and "Education Question Roulette." The series are designed to bridge the communication gap between academic institutions and the public, translating complex pedagogical concepts into accessible, short-form content.While Roddy has served as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, curriculum writer, dean of students, and principal, his latest role as a content creator was one he didn’t initially expect."It is really strange how transitions like this can happen," Roddy comments, "but it really does make sense. The world has changed so much even in the last 10–15 years, so it makes sense that educators would explore social media as another form of instruction."Keeping the role of educator at the forefront, the two series serve distinct purposes:Gavin Roddy on Education (YouTube/Long-form): This series explores deep-seated educational philosophies and pedagogical approaches. These videos often complement Roddy’s long-form writing on Medium, Substack, and his professional website. "These videos are pretty simple, but that is intentional," he states. "The world of education is already complicated enough, and I just want to do my part to break down complex concepts and share what I believe are to be best practices."Education Question Roulette (Instagram/Short-form): A series of rapid-fire shorts where Roddy answers common parent concerns in under sixty seconds. "I never thought I would become an 'Instagrammer,' but the platform is extremely user-accessible," Roddy says. "I have found that educational terms and processes can feel very daunting to parents. This series allows me to answer questions in the most concise and straightforward manner."Since launching less than a month ago, the series have seen a steady increase in viewership and engagement. Roddy views this growth as a sign of a larger societal trend. "I think this speaks to the desire that people have to learn more about education. It is an incredible field, and I am happy to see so many people expressing an interest in learning more."Looking ahead, viewers can expect up to two installments across both platforms each week. Gavin Roddy remains committed to using these digital tools to advocate for clarity and transparency in the academic world.For more information, to view the series, or to read accompanying articles, visit www.gavinroddyeducator.com

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