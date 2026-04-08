GRIECO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ENCOURAGES DRIVERS TO GET AHEAD OF HIDDEN VEHICLE ISSUES DURING NATIONAL CAR CARE MONTH

A look inside a Grieco Automotive Group service facility, where technicians emphasize proactive vehicle maintenance during National Car Care Month. With many vehicle issues developing gradually, experts say routine checks and early attention can help driv

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the average age of vehicles on U.S. roads continues to climb, automotive professionals are seeing a noticeable shift in driver behavior—one that could lead to more frequent breakdowns and higher repair costs.

In recognition of National Car Care Month this April, Grieco Automotive Group is urging drivers to take a more proactive approach to vehicle maintenance, highlighting a growing trend across its service centers: many issues develop gradually and go unnoticed until they become more serious.

“Most vehicle problems don’t happen overnight—they build over time,” said Michael Grieco of Grieco Automotive Group. “We’re seeing more drivers extend the time between routine maintenance visits, and by the time something feels off, the issue has often progressed.”

With thousands of vehicles serviced each month, Grieco Automotive Group notes that many preventable repairs stem from subtle warning signs that are easy to overlook.

THE WARNING SIGNS DRIVERS MISS

Technicians say common issues often begin quietly, including:

• Slight changes in braking performance

• Gradual tire pressure loss or uneven tread wear

• Dashboard alerts that are ignored or delayed

• Fluids that deteriorate without visible indicators

“These aren’t dramatic failures—they’re gradual ones,” added Grieco. “That’s exactly why they’re so often missed.”

A TIMELY REMINDER FOR DRIVERS

National Car Care Month serves as an important seasonal checkpoint for drivers to evaluate their vehicles before small issues escalate. With daily commutes, road trips, and increased reliance on personal transportation, even minor maintenance steps can have a meaningful impact.

Grieco Automotive Group recommends drivers:

• Check tire pressure and tread regularly

• Test brakes for responsiveness and unusual noise

• Replace worn windshield wipers

• Review and top off essential fluids

• Schedule a professional inspection if anything feels unusual

SIDEBAR: SIMPLE CAR CARE CHECKS AT HOME

In support of National Car Care Month, drivers can take a few minutes to perform basic checks, including:

• Walk around the vehicle for visible damage or leaks

• Monitor tire condition and inflation

• Review dashboard warning lights

• Top off fluids as needed

• Inspect battery connections

• Listen for unusual sounds or vibrations

“Car care doesn’t begin in the service bay—it starts at home,” said Grieco. “A few simple checks can make a significant difference in preventing bigger issues.”

SHIFTING THE MINDSET

Industry experts say the biggest opportunity lies in changing how drivers think about maintenance.

“Too often, people wait until something goes wrong,” said Grieco. “National Car Care Month is a reminder that staying ahead of problems is always easier—and more cost-effective—than reacting to them.”

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About Grieco Automotive Group

Grieco Automotive Group operates dealerships in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and California. The company has earned multiple #1 rankings for sales and service volume, along with numerous manufacturer awards recognizing customer satisfaction and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.griecocars.com.



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