Jeremy Courtney and Blake Anthony Carter selected as Top Premier Real Estate Duo of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Jeremy Courtney & Blake Anthony Carter at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Courtney and Blake Anthony Carter, Owners of Cribs Consulting, were recently selected as Top Premier Real Estate Duo of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for their outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over two decades in the industry, Mr. Jeremy Courtney and Mr. Blake Carter have certainly proven themselves in their industry. As dynamic, results driven leaders, Jeremy and Blake, are the owners of Cribs Consulting, a short-term rental property management company specializing in full-service, short-term rental property management in Austin, transforming client’s properties into guest favorites. They pride themselves on being a more personal, hands-on alternative to a conventional property management company.Mr. Carter and Mr. Courtney have both been operating in real estate and property management for over a decade. They initially got started in the co-living space, which led them to short-term rentals. They eventually sold their co-living business and with all-in on short-term rentals. Blake and Jeremy started a Facebook group and a meet-up group that allowed them to become known as the go-to guys for STRs in Austin. Their company is called Cribs. Blake and Jeremy now own a boutique hotel and three SF doors. They manage close to 100 listings and have a real estate sales team.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to real estate, management, short term rental, business ownership, leadership and development.Throughout their illustrious careers, Jeremy and Blake have received many awards and accolades and have been recognized worldwide for their accomplishments. This year they are being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. They will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for their selection of Top Premier Real Estate Duo of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Jeremy and Blake Carter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. They are inspirational, influential, and true visionaries and thought leaders. We cannot wait to meet them and celebrate their accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Jeremy and Blake attribute their success to perseverance and mentors they had along the way. When not working, they enjoy traveling and spending time with their families. In the future, they look to expand their business.For more information please visit: www.cribsconsulting.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.