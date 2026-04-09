Announcing the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) 49th Annual Conference

Explore strategies to meet the challenges of a shifting health care landscape.

ABQAURP is pleased to present its 2026 Annual Conference on September 24-25, in Clearwater Beach, FL. Attendees save 10% when registering by May 15th.

Save the date for ABQAURP’s Annual Conference to learn how to utilize collaboration and emerging technologies to rise together to advance the quality of patient care across settings.” — Dr. Sunil Sinha

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABQAURP’s Annual Conference is being presented on September 24-25, 2026, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL. This year’s theme, “Rising Together for Excellence in Health Care Quality,” brings together professionals in the health care industry to explore innovative, evidence-based strategies that enhance communication, support compliance, leverage technology, and elevate performance across the continuum of care.

Attendees should not miss this opportunity to connect with colleagues, meet presenters, earn CME / CE credit, and engage with exhibitors. Enjoy two days of education and gain valuable first-hand experience from an interprofessional network of quality leaders. Attendees save 10% when registering by May 15, 2026, with promo code EARLYPR26. The discount cannot be combined with other offers.

Conference details, exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, faculty, and the agenda will be announced as confirmed at: www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.

ABQAURP Education Committee Chair, Dr. Sunil Sinha, recommends health care professionals, “Save the date for ABQAURP’s Annual Conference to find out how to utilize collaboration and emerging technologies to rise together to advance the quality of patient care across settings to continuously improve population health.”

Attendees should make hotel reservations at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort early. The group rate of $229.00 per night (single/double occupancy, plus taxes) is offered to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Rooms in this block are limited.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: www.abqaurp.org.

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