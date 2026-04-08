Doreen McGunagle Fine Art Launches Florida Keys Aerial Photography Collection Showcasing Abstract Realism from the Air

Scan to read The Living Blueprint: Florida Keys and explore the story behind the collection Doreen McGunagle Fine Art – Award-Winning Nature Photography Museum wall display featuring Looe Key, Key West images from The Living Blueprint collection

Florida Keys aerial photography collection by Doreen McGunagle reveals abstract realism and coastal ecosystems from above.

From the air, the Florida Keys reveal a living blueprint of interconnected ecosystems that are both fragile and powerful.” — Doreen McGunagle Ph.D.

TEQUESTA, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doreen McGunagle Fine Art announces the launch of The Living Blueprint: Florida Keys – Abstract Realism from the Air, a new fine-art photography collection that captures the Florida Keys from a breathtaking aerial perspective. This collection blends aerial photography of the Florida Keys with abstract realism, revealing the intricate patterns of coastal ecosystems through a fine-art lens.Inspired by the companion book The Living Blueprint: Florida Keys, this collection transforms natural landscapes into compelling visual narratives. Award-winning fine art nature photographer Dr. Doreen McGunagle presents a unique interpretation of coastal fine art photography, where land, water, and light merge into striking compositions that highlight both beauty and environmental significance.“This collection is about seeing nature differently,” says McGunagle. “From above, the Florida Keys become a living blueprint—revealing interconnected ecosystems that are both fragile and powerful. Through this work, I hope to inspire awareness and conservation.”The collection features limited-edition fine art prints available in premium materials, including Acrylic, Canvas Pro, and Metal, all handmade in Italy. These large-scale nature photography prints are designed for collectors, interior designers, and art enthusiasts seeking impactful nature wall art.Select works from The Living Blueprint: Florida Keys – Abstract Realism from the Air are currently on display at:The Artists Studio and Gallery222 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 7Tequesta, FloridaThis Tequesta art gallery exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to experience immersive Florida fine art photography firsthand.The collection is accompanied by the book The Living Blueprint: Florida Keys, offering deeper insight into the inspiration and environmental message behind the imagery. Visitors can scan the QR code to read the book and explore the story behind the collection.A portion of proceeds from artwork sales supports Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation through photography, education, and storytelling. The nonprofit works to inspire environmental awareness and foster a deeper connection between people and the natural world.Doreen McGunagle Fine Art is internationally recognized for its commitment to conservation photography, blending artistic vision with environmental advocacy. Each collection reflects a dedication to preserving the world’s most beautiful and vulnerable ecosystems.For more information about the Florida Keys fine art photography collection , available works, or upcoming exhibitions, visit:About Doreen McGunagle Fine ArtDoreen McGunagle is an acclaimed fine art nature photographer specializing in fine art landscape photography and wildlife photography prints. Her work is collected by art enthusiasts, designers, and nature lovers, offering museum-quality pieces that elevate interiors while promoting conservation and environmental awareness.

Looe Key Aerial Photography | Florida Keys Coral Conservation

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