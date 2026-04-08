Immune Boost Capital Appoints Dr. Sai Nandi to Head Impact Investment Fund Targeting Immune-Mediated Diseases

Veteran biotech investor to steer IBC’s impact fund targeting early-stage therapies, diagnostics, and technologies for immune disorders.

I look forward to building a platform that identifies breakthrough opportunities early and advances them toward meaningful clinical and commercial impact.” — Sai Nandi, IBC Fund Principal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immune Boost Capital (IBC) , the newly formed venture fund of the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF), today announced that Dr. Sai Nandi has joined the firm as Fund Principal.In this capacity, Dr. Nandi will lead the expansion of Immune Boost Capital’s venture fund and oversee the firm’s investment strategy, with a focus on early-stage companies developing innovative therapeutics, diagnostics, and enabling technologies addressing immune system dysfunction - conditions in which the immune system attacks the body's own tissues, affecting tens of millions of patients who still lack adequate treatment options.Immune Boost Capital was established to address a critical funding gap between academic discovery and commercial development by providing catalytic, proof-of-concept capital to promising early-stage companies and academic spinouts. As an evergreen impact investment fund, IBC reinvests 100% of returns to accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, a structural distinction that allows IBC to remain fully aligned with patient-centered impact.Leadership Expansion to Accelerate IBC’s Mission“Sai brings a rare combination of scientific depth, investment discipline, and operational leadership that is uniquely aligned with our mission,” said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF. “His track record of identifying and advancing high-potential science, coupled with his ability to guide companies through critical early inflection points, positions Immune Boost Capital to meaningfully accelerate the development of transformative therapies. Sai’s leadership will strengthen our ability to bridge the funding gap that has long impeded progress for patients living with immune-related diseases.”“Sai’s experience across early-stage investing, portfolio construction, and company building will be instrumental as we scale Immune Boost Capital and expand our impact,” said Jeff Greenberg, MD, MPH, IBC Board Chair. “He brings a strategic, data-driven approach to venture investing that will help us identify breakthrough opportunities while supporting founders with the insight, rigor, and partnership they need to succeed.”“Immune Boost Capital offers a uniquely compelling model at the intersection of science, philanthropy, and venture investing,” said Dr. Sai Nandi. “By deploying catalytic capital with a disciplined investment strategy, we can accelerate high-potential innovations that address profound unmet needs across immune-driven disease. I am grateful to Schalon Newton, DBA, for his foundational leadership, and to the ANRF and IBC Board of Directors for their ongoing guidance and unwavering commitment. I look forward to building a platform that identifies breakthrough opportunities early and advances them toward meaningful clinical and commercial impact.”A Proven Leader in Venture Investing and Company BuildingDr. Sai Nandi is a seasoned life sciences investor and operator with more than two decades of leadership at the intersection of venture capital, institutional investing, and company building. His career reflects a consistent focus on identifying breakthrough science early, scaling high-growth biopharmaceutical companies, and driving strategic value across the healthcare ecosystem.Dr. Nandi previously served as a Portfolio Manager at AIG Investments and held senior investment roles across multiple global asset management firms, where he managed public and private healthcare portfolios exceeding $1 billion. His strategic leadership has shaped the growth trajectories of numerous biopharmaceutical companies, informed by deep scientific insight and disciplined investment judgment. In addition to his investment expertise, he has held C-suite roles, including Chief Business Officer at Oryzon, and served on the boards of more than 10 biotech and healthcare technology companies, guiding teams across financing, M&A, business development, and clinical operations.His investment and board experience spans a broad portfolio of industry-leading innovators, including Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV), BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO), ElevateBio, Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CGEM), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ: GUTS), AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR), SQZ Biotech (NYSE: SQZ), and Atomwise, among others. He has also contributed as an Investment Mentor to the New York State Center for Biotech and Vanderbilt University’s Innovation Hub, supporting next-generation founders and emerging technologies.Dr. Nandi holds a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) from the University of Oxford (UK) in Biochemistry, where he was a SKP Clarendon Scholar and conducted research in DNA damage repair and targeted cancer therapy. He later served as a Visiting Scientist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (USA), where he was awarded the NCI NYSTAR Fellowship for his work in genome editing technologies. He has authored several peer-reviewed publications in leading scientific journals including Science, Nature, and Molecular Cell.About Immune Boost CapitalImmune Boost Capital (IBC) is a philanthropic evergreen venture fund established by the Arthritis National Research Foundation to bridge the gap between discovery and development in immune-related disease. IBC invests in early-stage companies and academic spinouts developing transformative diagnostics and therapeutics, with all returns recycled to support future innovation.For more information, visit www.immuneboostcapital.org

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