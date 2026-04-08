SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed U.S. Highway 12 Structure Replacement over Whetstone Diversion Channel in Big Stone City

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Contact:

David Burwitz, Consultant Management Engineer, 605-202-5960

BIG STONE CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, April 20, 2026, for the proposed structure replacement project on U.S. Highway 12 over the Whetstone Diversion Channel in Big Stone City. The public meeting open house will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. (CT) at the Big Stone Community Center, located at 400 Washington St. in Big Stone City. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design staff.

A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project, including information on right-of-way acquisition, and to answer questions. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional project details, information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#08M3.

The opportunity to present written comments will be made available at the public meeting and through the website. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, May 1, 2026.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact David Burwitz, Consultant Management Engineer, at 605-202-5960 or via email at David.Burwitz@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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