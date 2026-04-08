SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed S.D. Highway 28 Bridge Structure Replacement over Lake Poinsett Inlet

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Contact:

David Burwitz, Road Design Consultant Management Engineer, 605-202-5960

HAYTI, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of a proposed bridge structure replacement project on S.D. Highway 28. The Highway 28 structure is located three miles east of U.S. Highway 81 over the Lake Poinsett Inlet near Stone Bridge.

The public meeting open house will be held at the Hamlin County 4-H Building, located at 310 Pheasant Ave. in Hayti. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. Written comments will be accepted at the meeting. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#08KC. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, May 8, 2026.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact David Burwitz, Road Design Consultant Management Engineer at 605-202-5960 or via email at David.Burwitz@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-