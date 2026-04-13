ODIN Consolidates Under Unified Master Brand to Support Global Expat Growth

ODIN's Team ODIN Tax and Mortgage Logo

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODIN has announced a strategic brand consolidation, effective April 2026. The company is retiring its multi-brand approach across separate channels - previously operating as ODIN Mortgage and ODIN Tax across different touchpoints - and consolidating under a single master brand: ODIN. Its specialist divisions will continue to operate as ODIN Mortgage and ODIN Tax, clearly positioned under the ODIN umbrella.The move aligns ODIN's external identity with how the firm already operates internally: as one integrated team. For Australian expats, mortgage structuring and tax planning are not isolated decisions. They determine each other. ODIN is the only firm in the market that coordinates both, alongside conveyancing, under one team."Our clients do not view their mortgage and tax obligations as isolated events. They are interconnected components of building wealth from overseas," said Steven Lee, Mortgage Director at ODIN. "Consolidating under the ODIN master brand aligns our external identity with our internal operational reality. We are one integrated team delivering coordinated financial outcomes."Integrated Expat Property ServicesUnlike generalist brokerages or accounting firms, ODIN coordinates mortgage structuring, tax planning, and conveyancing from day one, ensuring lending structures are tax-optimised before property settlement occurs.ODIN Mortgage brings specialist lending capability across a panel of 40+ Australian lenders, with proprietary data on how each lender assesses foreign income. The division has worked with Australian expats across 40+ countries, handling pre-approvals, refinancing, and investment property loan structuring for non-resident borrowers.Specialist Tax KnowledgeODIN Tax, led by Tax Director Pau Lam, focuses exclusively on Australian expats and non-residents. As a Registered Australian Tax Agent, the division handles complex cross-border tax matters including tax residency determinations, non-resident Capital Gains Tax calculations, and overdue lodgment strategies.The brand transition will roll out across all digital platforms, client portals, and corporate communications throughout April 2026. Neither division's regulatory standing nor service scope is affected. ODIN Mortgage remains regulated under ASIC and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act (NCCP). ODIN Tax continues to operate as a Registered Tax Agent under Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) guidelines.This press release contains general information only and does not constitute personalised tax or financial advice. Specific advice is provided only during formal consultations with ODIN's regulated specialists.About ODINODIN is a specialist financial services firm for Australian citizens, permanent residents, and foreign investors living overseas. Headquartered in Hong Kong, ODIN provides an integrated mortgage, tax, and legal service, enabling clients to buy, finance, and manage Australian property from anywhere in the world. With over 2,000 clients and more than 10,000 Australians advised across 40+ countries, 40+ Australian lenders on panel, and a 4.9/5 Google rating from 330+ verified reviews, ODIN is the only provider combining specialist mortgage, tax, and conveyancing for Australians overseas under one team. Sub-brands ODIN Mortgage and ODIN Tax operate as distinct regulated entities under ODIN.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.