Brick Marketing - Digital Marketing Agency

Brick Marketing LIVE podcast delivers weekly AI marketing insights, trends, and strategies from 20 plus years of experience. Stream live or on all platforms.

One of the biggest challenges businesses face right now is understanding how AI is changing visibility and lead generation,” — Nick Stamoulis of Brick Marketing

BOSTON, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brick Marketing, a Boston based digital marketing agency and industry leader in AI Search GEO, AI marketing, and content strategy, announces the continued expansion of its Brick Marketing LIVE Event and Podcast, a weekly live discussion and podcast series focused on helping businesses navigate the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape shaped by artificial intelligence.

The Brick Marketing Live Podcast is a free, unscripted, and interactive weekly session designed to provide actionable insights into AI, AI SEO GEO, AI marketing, content marketing, and social media strategy. Hosted by the Brick Marketing team, the series gives attendees and listeners direct access to real world expertise, current trends, and practical implementation strategies that businesses can apply immediately.

The live event takes place every Tuesday at 3PM EST and runs for approximately 60 minutes. There is no registration required, making it easy for business owners, marketers, and decision makers to join the live stream or listen to the podcast at their convenience.

Listen and watch the live stream here:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/live

The podcast is streamed live on the Brick Marketing website and across Brick Marketing social media channels. It is also available for streaming and download on all major podcast platforms, making it easy for listeners to access episodes anytime and anywhere.

Unlike traditional webinars or scripted presentations, Brick Marketing LIVE is intentionally unscripted to reflect real conversations happening in the digital marketing industry. This format allows the team to react to breaking news, emerging AI trends, and ongoing shifts in how businesses attract and convert leads in real time.

Each weekly session covers a range of topics that are critical to modern marketing success. These include how AI platforms influence visibility, how businesses can adapt their marketing strategies, and how content marketing and social media contribute to long term brand authority. A strong emphasis is placed on how AI driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, and Perplexity evaluate trust, authority, and relevance when surfacing brands and content.

“One of the biggest challenges businesses face right now is understanding how AI is changing visibility and lead generation,” said Nick Stamoulis, President of Brick Marketing. “With over 20 years of experience, we use the Brick Marketing LIVE podcast to break down industry trends, news, and strategies in real time, and provide our perspective along with clear recommendations that businesses can apply right away.”

A key focus of the podcast is AI Marketing, which encompasses how businesses can leverage artificial intelligence to improve marketing performance, streamline execution, and generate higher quality leads. Brick Marketing brings over two decades of experience into every episode, helping listeners understand not just what is changing, but how to respond strategically.

Businesses interested in learning more about Brick Marketing’s AI Marketing solutions can explore:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/ai-marketing-solutions

The podcast also regularly explores AI SEO GEO, also known as Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on optimizing a brand’s presence within AI driven search environments. Brick Marketing has been an early leader in this space, helping clients align SEO, AI visibility, and content marketing into a unified strategy.

Learn more about AI SEO GEO services here:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/aio-geo-search

Content marketing remains a central theme throughout the weekly discussions. The Brick Marketing team emphasizes that strong content is essential for both traditional visibility and AI driven discovery. Episodes frequently cover how to create content that aligns with user intent, builds authority, and supports consistent lead generation.

Social media strategy is also a recurring topic, particularly in relation to how AI tools can enhance content creation, improve efficiency, and support engagement across platforms without sacrificing authenticity.

Beyond tactical insights, the Brick Marketing LIVE podcast connects marketing execution to broader business outcomes. Discussions often focus on how to improve lead quality, strengthen brand positioning, and build sustainable marketing systems that evolve alongside AI technology.

For organizations seeking more structured learning opportunities, Brick Marketing offers customized training programs that expand on the topics covered in the podcast. These programs are designed to help teams build internal expertise across AI marketing, AI SEO GEO, content marketing, and digital strategy.

Learn more about custom training options here:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/custom-training

In addition, Brick Marketing provides consulting services for businesses that need hands on strategic guidance. These engagements help companies develop and implement integrated marketing strategies that align AI marketing, content, and lead generation initiatives.

More details about marketing consulting services are available here:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/consulting-service

The continued growth of the Brick Marketing LIVE podcast reflects the increasing demand for clear, actionable guidance in an AI driven marketing environment. As businesses work to adapt, there is a need for reliable insights that go beyond theory and focus on real world application.

By offering a free, weekly platform that delivers timely insights, strategic recommendations, and practical advice, Brick Marketing is helping businesses stay ahead of industry changes and make more informed marketing decisions.

The LIVE format also reinforces Brick Marketing’s commitment to transparency and thought leadership. Each episode provides an unfiltered look at how the team interprets industry developments, tests new ideas, and advises clients based on evolving best practices.

New episodes are streamed live every Tuesday at 3PM EST and are also available for streaming and download on all major podcast platforms. There is no cost to attend or listen, making it an accessible resource for businesses of all sizes.

To join the next live session or access past episodes, visit:

https://www.brickmarketing.com/live

About Brick Marketing

Brick Marketing is a Boston based digital marketing agency specializing in AI marketing, AI SEO GEO, content marketing, and digital strategy. Founded in 2005, the company works with B2B and B2C organizations to improve visibility, generate higher quality leads, and build long term marketing success through integrated marketing strategies powered by over 20 years of experience.

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