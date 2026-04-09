Issa Compass Surpasses 100,000 Users, Scales AI-Powered Visa Platform Following Funding Round

Issa Compass Co-Founders: Priscilla Yeung (left) and Aaron Yip (right) Issa Logo

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Issa Compass , the immigration software platform operated by Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd., today announced it has surpassed 100,000 users and is scaling operations following its August 2025 fundraising round. The platform uses AI-powered verification to support immigration applications, compliance, and reporting for digital nomads, remote workers, and skilled professionals, starting in Thailand. Since launch, Issa Compass has tracked a 99% approval rate for pre-qualified applications processed through the platform and reached $1 million in annual revenue within five months.The company was featured in Tech in Asia in January 2026, highlighting how co-founders Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip are digitizing immigration across APAC."The way people move across borders is fundamentally broken, not because the problem is hard, but because no one has built the right system to solve it," said Priscilla Yeung, CEO of Issa Compass. "Surpassing 100,000 consultations shows that expats and remote workers are actively seeking a deterministic, software-driven alternative to traditional agencies. The capital from our recent fundraising round is allowing us to scale this infrastructure further."Institutional Backing and Trust SignalsIssa Compass maintains a 4.8-star rating from over 800 verified Google reviews and serves more than 10,000 inbound users monthly.The platform includes the "Issa Guarantee," a money-back guarantee covering government fees for eligible pre-qualified applications. Behind it is a proprietary system that continuously checks against how embassies actually review their applications, including changing discretionary rules not publicly listed. The platform's automated processes are supported by Thai immigration consultants and legal professionals to ensure compliance with current regulations.The company’s August 2025 fundraising round included investments from Iterative Capital, 500 Global, Tekton Ventures, and Sequoia India's Sprout Program, alongside angel investors including executives from Carousell, Airbnb, and Anthropic.Strategic Partnerships and AdoptionAs part of its expansion, Issa Compass is building partnerships to support communities across Thailand, embedding its visa software infrastructure into the broader ecosystem of services that shape how people live and work. These include Genki , a health insurance provider for nomads, Moreta Pay , a Y Combinator-backed payments app enabling travelers to pay like locals across Southeast Asia, and Cursor Thailand, the local AI-native developer community – extending its reach across the cross-border mobility ecosystem. The platform’s user base includes entrepreneurs, tech executives, and digital nomads seeking the 5-year Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) and the 10-year Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa.Disclaimer: Issa Compass is a private software platform operated by Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd. (UEN 202305342W) and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or acting on behalf of any government agency. All visa approval decisions are made solely by the relevant government authorities.About Issa CompassOperated by Singapore-based Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd., Issa Compass is software infrastructure for immigration, designed to simplify the complexities of moving, living, and working across borders. Co-founded by Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip, the platform combines AI-powered document verification with expert human support to provide transparent, predictable visa application processing. Serving over 10,000 inbound users monthly, Issa Compass operates a software platform for Thai visa processing, backed by a money-back guarantee for eligible, pre-qualified applications on its platform.

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