LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA MAKES BOLD MIAMI DEBUT WITH 25+ VENUE PLACEMENTS AND LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP WITH TEQUILA TOWN

The Rising Lifestyle Tequila Brand Brings Cross-Cultural Fusion, Premium Craft, and a New Way to Celebrate to South Florida's Most Vibrant Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- León Y Sol Tequila, the fast-rising premium lifestyle tequila brand rooted in the highlands of Jalisco, today announced its explosive entry into the Miami market, securing placements in more than 25 venues in just the past few months and cementing the milestone with a flagship partnership with Tequila Town, Miami's premier tequila destination.

More than a spirits launch, this is a lifestyle arriving in full force. León Y Sol was built as a cultural experience — one that lives at the intersection of music, art, fashion, and the genuine human connection that happens when great people gather around something meaningful. Miami has always run on that exact energy, making it the natural next chapter for the brand.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

What drew León Y Sol and Tequila Town together was a shared belief that tequila is a vessel for culture, community, and celebration. Both brands believe tequila belongs in the middle of the room, in the hands of people making memories.

"Tequila is more than a spirit — it's a community, and a town with deep cultural roots," said Don Alam, Founder of Tequila Town. "Tequila Town is committed to supporting new brands in the market, and we are proud to welcome León Y Sol as our newest partner. León Y Sol embodies a powerful bridge between Iranian and Mexican cultures. The name 'León Y Sol' — Lion and Sun — draws from an ancient emblem of strength and radiant energy that has symbolized Persian identity for centuries, now united with the bold spirit of Mexico. This partnership introduces a complete lifestyle — a vibrant energy that resonates in the music world, turning every sip into a cultural conversation and every gathering into an unforgettable moment of connection."

A Brand That Moves at the Speed of Culture

León Y Sol's rapid Miami penetration — 25+ venues in a matter of months — reflects a brand built for velocity. With a lifestyle-first philosophy connecting tequila to music, fashion, art, and cross-cultural celebration, León Y Sol has found immediate traction with Miami's diverse, experience-hungry consumer base. The brand doesn't follow nightlife. It becomes part of it.

"Miami doesn't just welcome culture — it demands it," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol Tequila. "We didn't come to Miami to sit on a back bar. León Y Sol is a lifestyle, and Miami is one of the few cities in the world that truly lives that way. In just a few months, 25-plus venues have opened their doors because they feel what we feel: a great night deserves a great tequila, and a great tequila should tell a story worth hearing. Tequila Town shares that vision completely, and we couldn't be more proud to call it home."

Crafted for the Discerning Palate, Designed for the Moment

Every bottle of León Y Sol is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave, harvested from the highlands of Jalisco using traditional methods that honor generations of Mexican distilling artistry. The result is a tequila of exceptional depth and balance — bright agave notes kissed by the Jalisco sun, layered with subtle sweetness, earth, and a clean, lingering finish. The brand's luxuriously designed bottle has become one of the most recognizable presences behind Miami's bars, as much a conversation piece as the liquid inside. Luxury you don't just see or hold — it's luxury you experience with every sip.

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