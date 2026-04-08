Doroni Aerospace Unveils the H1-X 'Flying Car' at Soul of the Sky Event

Doron Merdinger at the Soul of the Sky H1-X Unveiling

First Public Showcase Brings Consumer-Ready Flight Closer to Reality with SOUL AI-Powered Co-Pilot™

The unveiling of the H1-X marks a major step toward making personal flight a practical reality...we’re showing what it actually looks like in the real world and fundamentally changing how people move.” — Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doroni Aerospace , a trailblazer in the American personal electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) arena, publicly unveiled their H1-X Showroom Model at the company’s “Soul of the Sky” launch event offering one of the clearest looks yet at a consumer-focused electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.The unveiling, held at the company's headquarters in Dania Beach, showcased Doroni’s full-scale showroom engineering model of the H1-X, offering media, investors, and guests a first-ever opportunity to interact directly with the aircraft. Attendees experienced the human-machine interface (HMI) and flight simulator firsthand, gaining a clear understanding of Doroni’s vision for how the H1-X is designed to integrate into everyday life. Dania Beach Mayor Joyce L. Davis also issued an official proclamation naming Thursday, March 26 at ‘Doroni Aerospace Day’ recognizing the company’s growing presence and innovation in the region.“The unveiling of the H1-X marks a major step toward making personal flight a practical reality,” said Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace. “The idea of a flying car has always felt like science fiction. We’re showing what it actually looks like in the real world and fundamentally changing how people move.”Unlike other eVTOL companies focused on air taxis, the H1-X is being developed as a personal aircraft, with an emphasis on ease of use, safety, and accessibility. The vehicle features a tandem wing configuration and electric ducted fan propulsion system, engineered for stability, efficiency, and reduced noise in urban and suburban environments.The H1-X will integrate Doroni’s proprietary SOUL AI Digital Copilot™, an onboard system designed to assist pilots with navigation, control, and real-time decision-making. The system is intended to simplify operation and lower the barrier to entry for new users, bringing personal aviation closer to mainstream adoption.Doroni plans initial deliveries of the H1-X to begin in 2028, as the push toward consumer-ready flight begins to move from concept into reality.To view photos from the event, click here

"Soul of the Sky" Unveiling Event

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