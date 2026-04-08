Newark NAACP and HCMA to Host Free Heart Health Summit to Empower Community Wellness

National Experts, Live CPR Training, and Health Screenings at Metropolitan Baptist Church on April 18, 2026

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NAACP Newark, in partnership with the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association’s (HCMA) All Hearts Collaborative, is sponsoring the Newark Heart Health Summit on April 18, 2026, at Metropolitan Baptist Church.This free event offers families, faith leaders, and health experts the opportunity to connect and gain knowledge about heart health. Attendees will receive tools, clinical insights, and screenings to fight heart disease and foster long-term health equity in the community.The summit features a panel of national health leaders who will address the unique challenges facing members of the Newark community.Attendees can participate in hands-on Life Skills CPR & AED training, receive free heart health screenings, and explore a Nutrition & Wellness Resource Fair. A complimentary light lunch will be provided, followed by raffles and giveaways.The NAACP Newark, in partnership with the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association’s (HCMA) All Hearts Collaborative, is sponsoring the Newark Heart Health Summit on April 18, 2026, at Metropolitan Baptist Church.This free event offers families, faith leaders, and health experts the opportunity to connect and gain knowledge about heart health. Attendees will receive tools, clinical insights, and screenings to fight heart disease and foster long-term health equity in the community.The summit features a panel of national health leaders who will address the unique challenges facing members of the Newark community.Attendees can participate in hands-on Life Skills CPR & AED training, receive free heart health screenings, and explore a Nutrition & Wellness Resource Fair.A complimentary light lunch will be provided, followed by raffles and giveaways.Event Details:What: Newark Heart Health SummitWhen: April 18, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 2:30 PMWhere: Metropolitan Baptist Church, 149 Springfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07103Admission: Free to the publicAbout NAACP NewarkThe Newark Branch of the NAACP works to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.About HCMA’s All Hearts CollaborativeThe Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) provides support, advocacy, and education to patients, families, and the medical community. The All Hearts Collaborative focuses on expanding access to cardiac care and education in underserved communities.About NAACP NewarkThe Newark Branch of the NAACP works to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.About HCMA’s All Hearts CollaborativeThe Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) provides support, advocacy, and education to patients, families, and the medical community. The All Hearts Collaborative focuses on expanding access to cardiac care and education in underserved communities.

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