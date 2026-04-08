Millionaire Momentum (M2) Influencer Collective March 2026 Edition Unites Visionary Leaders to Amplify Global Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Be Seen by Millions. Make Millions. Bless Millions.”

The March 2026 Edition of the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is uniting a powerful group of impact-driven entrepreneurs committed to expanding their visibility, increasing their influence, and creating meaningful change in the world.

Hosted by Aly Porter, PR & Media Strategist and Founder of Millionaire Momentum, this live virtual experience is more than an event—it is a movement designed to help leaders step into their authority and amplify their message on a global scale.

About the M2 Influencer Collective

The M2 Influencer Collective is a curated space where entrepreneurs from diverse industries—including business, branding, health, faith, mindset, and leadership—come together with one shared mission: to build abundance with purpose.

Through short, high-impact talks and a dynamic panel discussion, speakers share real-world strategies on:

- Increasing visibility and credibility

- Building momentum without waiting for the “perfect time”

- Stepping into higher income and higher impact

- Leveraging collaboration over competition

- Growing audiences and email lists with intention

- Breaking through plateaus to scale sustainably

This experience is designed for leaders who understand that greater visibility leads to greater impact—and that impact creates a ripple effect that can truly transform lives.

Featured Speakers & Their Impact

This month’s collective highlights a powerful lineup of experts, each bringing their own voice, mission, and unique approach to growth and transformation:

Allison Davis empowers individuals to live on purpose while aging well, reminding us that joy is a choice we can embody daily.

Gift: 10 Healthy Aging Tips E-book

https://becominggolden.coach/

Tamika Brunetti, the Digital Swagger Strategist, helps professionals transform their LinkedIn presence into a powerful pipeline for opportunity and visibility.

Gift: Presence to Pipeline™ Quick Audit

https://www.ascentsocialcapital.com/presence-to-pipeline-quick-audit

Katrina Van Oudheusden, creator of the CreatHER Method, introduces a revolutionary approach to business growth rooted in female intelligence and authentic alignment.

Gift: CreatHER Authentically

https://truthbombmarketing.com/go/authentically-female/authentic-female/

Regina Bergman, Executive Growth Architect and co-creator of The CEO Holy Grail, helps leaders identify hidden bottlenecks that limit scale, revenue, and emotional capacity.

Gift: The Executive Bottleneck Assessment

https://theceoholygrail.com/bottleneck

Katy Suik, Strategic Partnership Architect and founder of the CoLab Movement, teaches entrepreneurs to expand through aligned partnerships that create visibility, purpose, and growth.

Gift: The Collaboration Readiness Quiz

https://katysuik.com/collab-ready-quiz

Lyn Bloom, Dream Launch Queen and CEO of Superbloom, empowers entrepreneurs to build and sell high-ticket offers in real time—without burnout.

Gift: Build It While You Sell It™ Blueprint

https://filledandfiredup.com/join-us-1575 | VIP Upgrade Code: BLOOMVIP

Chuck Anderson, Affiliate Management Expert and Investor, shows how to leverage affiliate partnerships to fill events, scale offers, and create consistent revenue.

Gift: Affiliate Workshop

https://www.cmapn.com/workshop-alyporter

Wendy Lyon, Financial Freedom Strategist and Debt Elimination Expert, helps individuals shift their mindset and financial habits for lasting wealth and freedom.

Gift: 5 Rock Star Mindset Shifts

https://HowToLiveLikeARockStar.vip

Sarah Strackhouse, Media & Visibility Strategist, equips entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence to show up powerfully on camera and in interviews.

Gift: Interview Cheat Sheet

www.strackhousemedia.com/freeinterviewtips

Stephanie Bundrock, Christ-Centered Family Mentor, guides individuals to reconnect with their true desires, strengthen their faith, and build aligned, purpose-driven lives and families.

Gift: Desire Discussion

https://calendly.com/mychildrensheroes/15min

A Movement Rooted in Visibility, Purpose, and Impact

At its core, the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is built on a simple but powerful belief:

- The more visible you are, the more lives you can impact

- The more impact you create, the more abundance you generate

- The more abundance you generate, the more people you can bless

This is not about chasing attention—it is about stepping into responsibility.

About the Host

Aly Porter is a PR & Media Strategist and Founder of Millionaire Momentum. As a wife, mother of four, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across e-commerce, agency work, coaching, and AI, Aly knows what it means to build from the ground up.

After years of not feeling fully seen in her own journey, she discovered her true gift: helping others step into visibility, authority, and influence. Aly has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, USA Today, and more, and now helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen by millions—so they can make millions and bless millions.

Get Connected

Join the movement and continue building your visibility, authority, and impact:

Next Event: M2 Influencer Collective > https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/m2-influencer-collective

Replays: Watch Here

M2 Influencer Directory: Explore

Media Contact

Aly Porter

Founder, Millionaire Momentum

PR & Media Strategist

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