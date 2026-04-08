A Ghost Workforce Rises in the 2026 Marketing Job Market (and Other AI-Driven Shifts)

Content Marketing Institute releases its 2026 Career and Salary Outlook: Content and Marketing Professionals report

Content Marketing Institute releases its 2026 Career and Salary Outlook: Content and Marketing Professionals report

CMI’s 2026 Career and Salary Outlook reveals the quiet redistribution of work happening under the cover of AI efficiency claims,” — Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI was supposed to revolutionize marketing. Instead, it’s creating a “ghost workforce” — an invisible labor pool made up of marketers taking on the roles of two or three people at a time. While few companies are directly replacing marketers with AI, they’re allowing layoffs, attrition, and slow hiring to shrink segments of the marketing workforce.That’s a key finding in Content Marketing Institute’s 2026 Career & Salary Outlook report, which reveals the challenges and opportunities facing marketing professionals in 2026.CMI’s research, based on a survey of more than 600 marketers, found:- 76% of marketers are doing the work of more than one job.- 50% have taken on new responsibilities without promotion or pay increase.- Only 11% of organizations have replaced workers with AI.- Entry-level hiring is down, but hiring growth is up among Gen X professionals.- Salaries are outpacing inflation, though not equally across roles.The research also finds that job opportunities have dried up for junior marketers, which matches trends in other industries. Still, hiring for marketing roles is expanding overall — organizations want more marketers. But they’re forgoing beginners for experienced candidates who can guide and challenge AI-driven work. The reign of the digital-native generation may be over for now. Those who remember the analog era have the edge in both hiring and salary increases today.“CMI’s 2026 Career and Salary Outlook reveals the quiet redistribution of work happening under the cover of AI efficiency claims,” says Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute. “AI promised to free up time for marketers to focus on higher-value work. Instead, marketers report feeling overworked and underappreciated, as they’re expected to adapt to the furious pace of change, often without adequate training and support. Our report underscores the urgent need for career development and community support to help marketers thrive in this evolving environment.”To explore the full findings, including salary and hiring trends, and gain practical advice on navigating AI disruption, a challenging job market, and marketer burnout, download the complete 2026 Career and Salary Outlook report here About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) advances the practice of content-driven marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa. To learn more, visit https://contentmarketinginstitute.com/

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