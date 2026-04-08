Detroit Conference Preview: Autonomous Tech Deployment and How Michigan Industry Can Accelerate Adoption

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• XPONENTIAL 2026 brings together industry, government and companies deploying these technologies to examine how robotics and autonomous systems are already being used, and what it will take to scale them safely and quickly

• More than 100 sessions and live demonstrations will spotlight real-world applications, regulatory realities and workforce impact

• Technologies on display will address disaster response, infrastructure inspection, manufacturing productivity and environmental protection

Robotics and autonomous technologies are increasingly shaping how critical work gets done—from inspecting aging bridges, monitoring power grids and helping first responders save lives in disaster zones to strengthening manufacturing operations and defining the future of skilled trades. Detroit will soon host industry, government and research leaders to explore how these systems are already being deployed and to address barriers preventing wider, quicker adoption.

At XPONENTIAL 2026, taking place May 11-14 at Huntington Place, these human-centered applications will take center stage, showing how robotics and autonomy are augmenting—not replacing—human capability, strengthening critical infrastructure and supporting environmental protection efforts.

“Across Michigan and around the world, robotics and autonomous systems are already solving real problems: keeping workers safer, optimizing supply chains and helping communities respond to emergencies,” said Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the convening organization for XPONENTIAL. “Detroit is a timely place for this conversation because it represents where advanced technologies meet real operational demands. This is about deployment, not theory.”

Programming spans six tracks and more than 100 sessions and 450 speakers, offering insight into how autonomy is transforming sectors central to Michigan’s economy and daily life. Below are key themes shaping this year’s conversations.

The Future of Work: Robots as Collaborators, Not Replacements

Michigan, and the country at large, is facing persistent skilled labor shortages even as demand for advanced manufacturing grows. Autonomous systems will help fill gaps, but only if workers are trained to deploy, operate and maintain them. Sessions will explore how robotics and AI are augmenting human labor, strengthening productivity and creating new workforce opportunities.

Highlights include:

• Keynote from Dr. Kate Darling of MIT Media Lab and author of The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals About Our Future with Robots, exploring human-robot collaboration and economic resilience

• Panels on workforce pipelines, reskilling programs and integration of autonomous systems into manufacturing and logistics

• Case studies highlighting partnerships between industry and educational institutions to build domestic talent

Public Safety: Autonomous Systems Supporting First Responders

Public safety agencies nationwide are deploying autonomous systems to improve emergency response, disaster recovery and situational awareness. In regions like the Great Lakes, applications include maritime safety, rural emergency response and disaster recovery, capabilities expected to grow as severe weather events intensify.

Programming will showcase:

• Disaster response and commercial delivery

• Medical delivery and search-and-rescue technologies for rural and maritime environments

• US-Canadian border management and safety enabled by drones

Infrastructure Protection: Inspecting What Humans Can’t Reach

Across the United States, aging infrastructure is driving urgent demand for safer, more efficient inspection and repair solutions. In the Great Lakes region—home to bridges, freight corridors and ports powering U.S. manufacturing and global trade—the need is especially acute. Autonomous systems are increasingly being deployed to monitor and repair infrastructure, reducing risk while improving reliability.

Key sessions will explore:

• Drone-based inspection of transportation and energy infrastructure

• Advances in airspace integration enabling beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, critical for large-scale inspections and emergency response

Environmental Protection: Monitoring Risk at Scale

Safeguarding freshwater resources and industrial sites is a growing priority as environmental risks become more complex and widespread. In the Great Lakes region, the stakes are especially high. Autonomous platforms are becoming essential tools for environmental surveillance and disaster prevention.

Applications highlighted will include:

• Wildfire detection and monitoring

• Coastal and marine ecosystem mapping

• Advancements in carbon-neutral aviation

Defense Integration and MDEX, May 12-14

For the first time, the AUVSI Defense Theater will collaborate with the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Michigan Chapter, seamlessly integrating the Michigan Defense Exposition (MDEX) into the broader event experience. This co-location connects autonomy innovators with defense, government and industry leaders focused on acquisition, manufacturing and operational deployment. More than 3,000 defense professionals are expected to participate, creating opportunities for companies across Michigan’s defense supply chain.

Detroit and Industry Media Encouraged to Attend

Credentialed media can register for access to live demonstrations, hands-on showcases and interviews with technology developers, operators and policymakers shaping the future of autonomy. Explore the full conference program.

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About XPONENTIAL

XPONENTIAL is a yearly gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry. We’ve proven that collaboration drives innovation, which is why XPONENTIAL is regarded as the premier event to connect and problem-solve with experts across markets and domains. It is THE technology event for autonomy.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems.

About MDNA

Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), located in Chicago, Illinois, is the U.S. subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH in Germany - one of the world’s largest organizers of international trade shows for the machinery, medical, retail, lifestyle and leisure industries. Messe Düsseldorf became the first German trade show organizer to establish a permanent, fully staffed office in the U.S. when it opened MDNA in 1986.

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