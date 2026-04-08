DR. JENNIFER MONTES SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Jennifer Montes at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Montes, MD, MPH, Breast Surgeon and Founder of Evolve Pink , was recently selected for the Presidential Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished honor presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving the industry, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Dr. Jennifer Montes has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to excellence, making a lasting impact in her field and the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Dr. Jennifer Montes will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Jennifer Montes has established herself as a seasoned and trusted authority in the medical field, specializing in breast cancer treatment. Dr. Montes understands that the scars of a breast cancer diagnosis extend far beyond the physical. She strongly believes in the healing power of holistic methods for the mind, body, and soul. Her years of research and practice have led her to develop a unique therapeutic method that blends these holistic approaches with conventional medicine. Her mission is to make these integrative healing modalities accessible to all women battling breast cancer.Evolve Pink, the organization she founded, offers programs designed to support and empower women and families affected by breast cancer. It provides valuable information, compassion, and comfort through holistic practices, fosters supportive communities, and delivers powerful, customized healing experiences. Evolve Pink's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: risk awareness and prevention education, guest speaking events, support meetings, young women's groups, door-to-door transportation services, and much more.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Jennifer Montes received her undergraduate education at Cornell University and subsequently earned a Master's degree in Public Health from Columbia University. She earned her medical doctorate from Temple University and completed her surgical training at Lenox Hill Hospital. During her residency, she completed externships at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Columbia University, and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. She received her fellowship in breast surgery from NYU Medical Center.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Jennifer Montes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was awarded Top Surgeon of the Year by IAOTP. Last year, she was selected as Top Breast Surgeon of the Decade by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Earlier this year, she was honored with IAOTP's Empowered Woman Award. She will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC.Looking back, Dr. Montes attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue empowering, inspiring, educating, and helping anyone in any way she can.Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oj33mGQ_Rg&t=1s For more information, please visit: https://www.evolvepink.org/our-programs About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping to build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.