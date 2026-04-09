TMA Accounting Recognized as One of Indiana’s Best Places to Work

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Accounting is proud to announce that it has been named one of Indiana’s Best Places to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious recognition reflects TMA’s commitment to fostering a positive, supportive, and growth-focused work environment for its employees.

The 2026 Best Places to Work in Indiana list includes 150 companies across more than 20 industries, with TMA Accounting being honored in the Small Company Category (15-34 employees). The award highlights businesses that excel in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and professional development opportunities.

A Culture Built on Core Values

At TMA Accounting, success starts with people. The company’s core values—Passion for Our Purpose, Team First, Own It, Process Focused, and We Care—are the foundation of its workplace culture and client service philosophy. By prioritizing professional development and work-life balance, TMA has created an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to succeed.

“We know that happy and engaged employees make clients happy,” said Tyler Thompson, Founder and President of TMA Accounting. “Our team is the heart and soul of our business, and this recognition reflects the dedication, talent, and passion that each team member brings to work every day.”

Investing in People

TMA Accounting’s success stems from its investment in employee growth and satisfaction. The company offers ongoing professional development, advancement opportunities, and a collaborative atmosphere where team members are encouraged to take ownership of their work. From flexible work arrangements to supportive leadership, TMA creates a work environment that empowers its people to thrive.

Looking to the Future

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Indiana’s Best Places to Work,” said Thompson. “This is not just an award—it’s a testament to the incredible team we have at TMA. We will continue to build on this success and find new ways to make TMA Accounting an even better place to work.”

TMA Accounting remains committed to attracting top talent and fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. For more information about career opportunities at TMA Accounting, visit TMAAccounting.com.

About TMA Accounting

For more than 25 years, TMA Accounting has been helping small businesses succeed. Offering a full range of services, including bookkeeping, accounting, tax, and payroll services, TMA helps make it easier to operate a successful business.

###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.