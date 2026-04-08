‘The Quantum Kid’ Podcast Receives Nomination for the Webby Awards People’s Choice

Podcast and YouTube channel, The Quantum Kid, has been named as a 2026 nominee for Webby Awards People’s Choice award

Kids are naturally curious about how the world works. We want to show that science, even as complex as quantum, is exciting and for everyone.” — Katia Moskvitch

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Kid, a podcast and YouTube channel hosted by 9-year-old Kai and science communicator Katia Moskvitch, has been nominated for the Webby Awards People’s Choice.

🗳️ Public voting is now open for a limited time, until Thursday, April 16th, at 11:59 pm PDT. Cast your vote here!

The Quantum Kid explores quantum computing, AI, and cutting-edge science through curiosity-driven conversations between a child and leading experts - making complex STEM topics simple, engaging, and accessible for kids and families.

The channel launched in June 2025 and now has 113,000 subscribers. The channel has captured the attention of the science and technology community, resulting in multiple mentions in articles from the likes of New Scientist.

“Kids are naturally curious about how the world works. Kai asks questions in a way only a kid can – without overthinking it and without the worry of having to look smart and knowledgeable. We want to show that science, even as complex as quantum, is exciting and for everyone,” said Katia Moskvitch.

The Quantum Kid has featured a range of high-profile guests, including the likes of Dr Steven Chu, Nobel Laureate in Physics and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, and Professor Peter Shor, inventor of Shor’s algorithm, the discovery that sparked the modern era of quantum computing. With a growing global audience, the show aims to inspire the next generation to engage with the technologies shaping the future.

Voting closes soon, and every vote contributes to determining the People’s Choice winner.

https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/podcasts/features/experimental-innovation

-ENDS-

About The Quantum Kid

The Quantum Kid is part of a larger non-profit educational initiative Tesseract Quantum, aimed at raising awareness among the young generation and a broader audience about quantum computing.

About the Webby Awards

The Webby Awards is the leading international award honouring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996 during the Web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS)—a 3,000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities—and Associate Members who are former Webby Winners, Nominees and other Internet professionals.

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