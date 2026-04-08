MCM Fundraising Launches Early Sign-On Bonus for 2026–2027 School Year

MCM fundraising giving fundraising groups the opportunity to earn more profit by booking ahead and earning additional bonus.

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM Fundraising is excited to announce the launch of its Early Sign-On Bonus, available now through June, designed to help schools and organizations maximize their fundraising profits for the 2026–2027 school year.Organizations that sign up during this limited-time window will receive 1% off their invoice for their first fundraiser of the 2026–2027 school year. In addition, participants will benefit from an ongoing incentive: 2% off every subsequent fundraiser conducted within the same school year.Unlike traditional discounts, this bonus directly reduces the cost owed to MCM Fundraising for products—meaning the savings go straight back into the organization’s bottom line, increasing overall profit.“This early sign-on bonus is our way of rewarding proactive planning,” said owner Doug LaPlante. “By committing early, groups not only secure their fundraising schedule but also unlock additional earnings throughout the entire school year.”While MCM runs it’s bonus every spring for customers local to New England, for the first time ever, MCM Fundraising is expanding this Early Sign-On Bonus beyond its local footprint. What was previously reserved for groups in CT, MA, RI, NY, NH and VT, is now available to organizations nationwide running Popcorn and Simply Shipped fundraisers. “Our hope is by incentivizing our groups from all over the country with the early sign on bonus, we can continue to grow our direct-ship fundraisers into new and exciting territories,” owner Doug LaPlante explains. “This will open the door for more groups across the country to take advantage of increased earning potential.”The Early Sign-On Bonus is ideal for schools, sports teams, and community organizations looking to get a head start on their fundraising efforts while maximizing returns.Key Benefits:• 1% discount on the first fundraiser invoice for the 2026–2027 school year• 2% discount on every additional fundraiser within the same school year• Increased overall profit with savings applied directly to product costs• Priority scheduling and early planning advantages• Now available nationwide for Poppin' Popcorn and Simply Shipped fundraisersThis offer is available for a limited time and expires at the end of June.For more information or to sign up, visit MCM Fundraising’s website at https://my.mcmfundraising.com/ About MCM FundraisingMCM Fundraising partners with schools and organizations to deliver effective, high-profit fundraising solutions with quality products and dedicated support.Media Contact:Doug LaPlanteOwnermcmteam@mcmfundraising.com860-375-8138

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