Belton Mouras, Jr. Releases Emotional Country Ballad 'Hold My Hand With Your Heart' With Secret of Lasting Relationships

Belton Mouras, Jr. - American Composer, Producer, Pianist, Filmmaker Belton Mouras, Jr. - American Composer, Producer, Pianist, Filmmaker Belton Mouras, Jr. - American Composer, Producer, Pianist, Filmmaker Belton Mouras, Jr. - American Composer, Producer, Pianist, Filmmaker Belton Mouras, Jr. - "Hold My Hand With Your Heart" - Single Artwork

Belton Mouras, Jr. Releases Country Ballad “Hold My Hand With Your Heart” - Timeless Love Song Captures Secret of Lasting Relationships in Authentic Music Video

"Hold My Hand With Your Heart” is more than a song...it’s a reminder that lasting love is about commitment - both through the sun and the rain.” — Belton Mouras, Jr.- composer, producer, pianist, filmmaker

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed cross-genre singer, composer, producer, pianist, and filmmaker Belton Mouras, Jr. has released his heartfelt debut country single and official music video “Hold My Hand With Your Heart”, a profoundly moving ballad that is already being called an instant and timeless classic. The song’s raw emotional honesty and universal message of choosing love through commitment is resonating strongly with listeners around the world, garnering over 1M views in the first month.

Inspired by a relationship counseling session with his wife, Belton Mouras, Jr. penned the song after realizing that true connection comes from reaching past superficial disagreements to instead “hold each other at the heart level”. Mouras's new country track speaks directly to the inner little boys and little girls still present in every adult. The result is a beautifully wise and mature love song that goes far beyond typical romance tropes - it touches the soul. “Hold my hand with your heart, I’ll do the same. We’ve come too far from the start, to just walk away."

The official music video, directed by Belton Mouras, Jr. and shot on location in Sacramento, California, magically captures the song’s intimacy and spirit. Set against a backdrop of simple yet striking rustic, back-to-the-land visuals, the imagery reflects the song’s heartfelt core. Much of the narrative takes place in quietly reflective spaces, with Mouras cast as a contemplative figure, walking through sun glazed landscapes, drifting in thought. These solitary moments suggest a man reckoning with the complexities of a long-term relationship, echoing the song’s themes of conflict, endurance, and hard-earned emotional maturity. Intercut with these scenes are warmly lit indoor vignettes that feel personal and grounded, reinforcing the idea that love isn’t merely romantic...it is built over time through patience, resilience, understanding and commitment.

“Hold My Hand With Your Heart” is more than a song...it’s a reminder that lasting love is about commitment - both through the sun and the rain,” said Mouras.

The presence of Mouras’ real-life wife adds a layer of lived-in authenticity, transforming the video from a performance piece into something closer to visual memoir. Rather than leaning into melodrama, the video emphasizes choice - the decision to stay, to grow, and to keep showing up. In doing so, it aligns seamlessly with the song’s central truth: that lasting love is less about perfection than it is about commitment through life’s inevitable ups, downs, and in-between moments.

A multi-talented composer, producer, pianist, and filmmaker, Belton Mouras, Jr. brings a lifetime of musical evolution to his art and this country release. Classically trained from age five, he has explored jazz, rock, pop, blues, and cinematic orchestration. His Cajun roots from Louisiana and later passion for country dancing deeply influence and inform this heartfelt new chapter.

Watch the Official Music Video for "Hold My Hand With Your Heart" and follow Belton Mouras, Jr. on the official YouTube channel; https://www.youtube.com/@BeltonMourasJr. The beautiful single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. To stay up on new music and the latest film news, follow Belton Mouras Jr. on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beltonmourasjr, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Beltonmouraset/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beltonmourasmusic/.



About Belton Mouras, Jr.

Belton Mouras, Jr. is a Northern California-based composer, producer, pianist, and filmmaker known for his boundary-crossing music that blends adult contemporary, smooth jazz, Latin rhythms, pop, and cinematic storytelling. With roots in classical training, Cajun culture, and country music, he creates deeply emotional work drawn from real life - for real audiences. A passionate raconteur, he also writes, directs, and scores his own films, including the award winning; Mickey’s Tree and upcoming "Fingers - The Vegan Zombie Musical". “Hold My Hand With Your Heart” marks a powerful new country chapter for this versatile artist.

Bookings and Media:

Contact Keith A. Stafford, Project Manager/ Belton Mouras Entertainment: info@BeltonMourasEntertainment.com

Belton Mouras, Jr. "Hold My Hand With Your Heart" - Official Music Video

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