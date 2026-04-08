Lawn Mower Market Size to Surpass USD 36.33 Billion by 2032, Shows New Maximize Market Research Analysis
2025 marks a turf revolution: smart, autonomous lawn mowers from Deere, Husqvarna, Honda & Toro redefine residential and commercial landscaping.
Global Lawn Mower Market size was valued at USD 23.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.33 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. This expansion is fueled by rising adoption of eco-friendly and electric lawn mower adoption trends, integration of AI-driven robotic lawn mowers with RTK positioning, and premiumization of smart lawn care systems.
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Key Market Trends & Insights
Robotic Lawn Mowers: Expected to grow at a 15% CAGR from 2026 to 2032, with penetration rates in North America and Europe reaching 12% by 2025.
Smart Lawn Care Systems Driving Market Growth: 70% of consumers prefer adaptive mowing schedules and boundary-free navigation, making smart features a mainstream expectation.
Premiumization: High-end models with weather-based scheduling, longer battery life, and multi-zone management are reshaping consumer demand.
Eco-Friendly Shift: By 2032, 40% of new models will be electric-powered, reducing carbon emissions by up to 60% compared to gas-powered alternatives. (Eco-friendly and electric lawn mower adoption trends)
Global Lawn Mower Market CAGR 2026–2032: Sustained growth reflects value-driven expansion, where consumers prioritize precision, sustainability, and automation.
Technological Advancements in Robotic Lawn Mowers
Top technological advancements in robotic lawn mowers include AI-based adaptive mowing, RTK positioning, and boundary-free navigation. By 2027, 50% of new robotic mowers will integrate these features.
Smart lawn care solutions with app-based scheduling are increasingly popular among Millennials, with 50% adoption rates projected by 2027.
Connected Lawn Care Systems: Integration with smart home automation is expected to capture 30% of market share by 2032.
Lawn Mower Market Segmentation: Ride‑On Dominance, Robotic RTK Precision & Eco‑Friendly Smart Lawn Care Trends
Ride‑On Lawn Mowers remain dominant, bolstered by John Deere’s CES 2025 launch of its Autonomous Mower, while AI‑driven robotic lawn mowers with RTK positioning are accelerating adoption in residential care. Husqvarna’s 2025 robotic platform for commercial use highlights eco‑friendly and electric lawn mower adoption trends, signaling a future where smart lawn care solutions converge with sustainability and premium innovation.
By Type
Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
Ride-On Lawn Mowers
Robotic Lawn Mowers
Other/Hybrid Types
By Power/Fuel
Gas/Gasoline Powered Lawn Mowers
Electric Lawn Mowers (corded)
Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers (cordless)
Manual/Muscle-Powered Mowers
By End-User
Residential
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Offline Retail / Specialty Stores
Online Retail (E-commerce)
Direct Sales
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Scope of the Lawn Mower Market Report
The Lawn Mower Market is undergoing a transformation, moving beyond traditional categories into a future defined by automation, sustainability, and premium innovation.
Core Technologies
Ride‑On Lawn Mowers
Robotic Lawn Mowers
Battery‑Powered Lawn Mowers
Hybrid Innovations
Smart Lawn Care Solutions
App‑based Scheduling & Multi‑Zone Management
Weather‑Adaptive Mowing
Connected Lawn Care Systems
Pipeline Insights: Emerging Innovations
Deere Autonomous Mower (CES 2025) – redefining ride‑on dominance with AI navigation.
Husqvarna Robotic Platform (2025) – commercial robotic mowers with EPOS positioning for sports fields and facility maintenance.
Honda Smart Walk‑Behind Series (2026) – introducing weather‑adaptive mowing schedules for suburban households.
Toro Hybrid Mowers (2026) – blending battery + fuel for extended runtime and sustainability.
Next‑Gen Robotic Models (2027) – boundary‑free navigation, AI‑driven adaptive mowing, and multi‑zone management becoming standard.
Regional Insights: North America’s Lawn Mower Leadership, Europe’s Robotic Revolution & Asia‑Pacific’s Smart Growth Surge
North America leads the Lawn Mower Market, driven by large suburban lawns, premium ride‑on lawn mowers, and rapid adoption of AI‑driven robotic lawn mowers with RTK positioning. Europe follows with strong demand for eco‑friendly and electric lawn mower adoption trends, while Asia‑Pacific emerges as the fastest‑growing region, fueled by smart home integration and urban landscaping innovation.
Europe stands as the second‑largest Lawn Mower Market, driven by strong adoption of AI‑driven robotic lawn mowers with RTK positioning and strict sustainability regulations fueling eco‑friendly and electric lawn mower adoption trends. With Husqvarna and STIGA leading innovation, Europe’s premiumization of smart lawn care solutions signals a future where automation and sustainability converge to redefine landscaping efficiency.
Revolutionizing Lawn Care: 2025’s Breakthrough Autonomous Mowers, Smart Robotics & Strategic Partnerships Transform Turf Management
On January 6, 2025, Deere & Company unveiled a next‑generation autonomous commercial lawn mower powered by AI and 360° vision technology at CES 2025, hinting at a future where robots tackle professional turf care at scale.
On February 6, 2025, Husqvarna Group launched its largest boundary wire‑free robotic mower range ever with 13 new models, expanding autonomous lawn care from residential gardens to professional landscaping globally.
On October 15, 2025, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. previewed the world‑premiere ProZision™ autonomous and battery‑powered riding lawn mowers at Equip Exposition 2025, signaling Honda’s bold entry into intelligent turf automation.
In 2025 (reported May 1), The Toro Company forged a strategic partnership with Yamabiko Europe to co‑develop advanced robotic solutions for golf courses and sports fields, accelerating tech adoption in specialised turf markets.
Lawn Mower Market, Key Players
Deere & Company (John Deere)
Husqvarna Group
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
The Toro Company
Makita Corporation
Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG
AriensCo
Kubota Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stiga S.p.A.
Positec Group
EGO POWER+ (CHEVRON)
AL-KO Gardentech
Altoz Inc.
iRobot Corporation
Greenworks Tools
Fiskars Finland Oy Ab
American Lawn Mower
Techtronic Industries
Mammotion
Victa
Yamabiko Corporation
Navimow (Segway/BEIJING)
Eufy (Anker)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
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FAQs:
Which region dominates the Global Lawn Mower Market and why is North America leading?
Ans: North America leads the Lawn Mower Market due to large suburban lawns, premium ride‑on lawn mowers, and rapid adoption of AI‑driven robotic lawn mowers with RTK positioning, supported by strong dealer networks and eco‑friendly consumer preferences.
2: What are the key technological advancements shaping the future of robotic lawn mowers?
Ans: Breakthroughs such as AI‑based adaptive mowing, RTK precision navigation, and boundary‑free smart lawn care solutions are redefining landscaping efficiency, with 50% of new robotic mowers expected to integrate these features by 2027.
3: Which companies are driving innovation in the Lawn Mower Market with recent launches and partnerships?
Ans: Industry leaders like John Deere, Husqvarna, Honda, and Toro unveiled autonomous, eco‑friendly, and hybrid mowers in 2025, alongside strategic collaborations that signal a bold future for premium smart lawn care systems.
Analyst Perspective:
From an analyst’s viewpoint, developments by Deere, Husqvarna, Honda and Toro reflect a strategic shift toward automation, electrification, and smart turf solutions, intensifying competition and driving regional adoption, especially in Europe and North America, while partnerships and tech upgrades accelerate investment flows, upgrade cycles, and competitive differentiation across residential and commercial segments.
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About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a leading global consulting firm providing actionable insights for the Lawn Mower Market, specializing in the Engineering Equipment domain. We analyze product innovation, automation, and technology upgrades, helping stakeholders track sector dynamics, optimize operations, identify growth opportunities, and formulate strategies for regional adoption, strategic partnerships, and long-term competitive advantage in residential and commercial turf management.
Lumawant Godage
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
+91 96073 65656
akash.r@maximizemarketresearch.com
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