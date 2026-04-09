Nomad eSIM Launches New UK Data Plans Offering True Unlimited 5G and All-in-One Local Connectivity for Travellers

CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomad eSIM today introduced two new United Kingdom–specific eSIM plans , expanding its suite of travel connectivity solutions as part of its mission to deliver more with every trip.Designed for modern travelers, the new plans offer seamless high-speed connectivity and greater flexibility, making it easier than ever to stay connected across the UK from the moment you land.The new offerings are:UK Full-Speed Unlimited Plan (30 Days) andUK Calls, Data & Text Plan (Full-Service)As international travel grows, mobile connectivity has become essential for navigating destinations, staying in touch, and sharing experiences in real time. Nomad’s new UK plans tackle two longstanding traveler frustrations: “unlimited” data plans with hidden limits and eSIM solutions that only offer data without calling or messaging capabilities.UK Full-Speed Unlimited Plan (30 Days): Best for Heavy Data users, Long-stay Travelers, Group Travelers and Digital NomadsThe plan is most suitable for travellers who rely heavily on mobile data and want peace of mind without worrying about running out of data during their trip. Built for travelers who stream, navigate, and stay online constantly, the plan delivers consistent performance from the first day of travel to the last, making it ideal for extended stays, digital nomads, and heavy mobile users.The UK Full-Speed Unlimited Data Plan (30 Days) offers a true unlimited data experience powered by Vodafone’s UK network. For as low as $1.63 USD daily, travelers receive unlimited 5G data with no speed throttling and no Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for the entire 30-day period. The plan also supports hotspot and tethering, allowing travelers to share connectivity across multiple devices while on the go.The Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits speeds on “unlimited” data plans after a set data threshold to prevent network congestion. For the average user, this can feel frustrating, as advertised “unlimited” data may slow just when it’s needed most.“In telecom, ‘unlimited’ hasn’t always meant what travelers expect due to the Fair Usage Policy (FUP)” said Shern Ng, General Manager, at Nomad eSIM. “With these new UK plans, we’re providing true unlimited data at full speed with no hidden restrictions, alongside the convenience of a local number for calls and texts. It’s another step in our mission to deliver more value to travelers with every trip,” he adds.UK Calls, Data & Text Plan (Full-Service): Best for Travelers Who Want an All-in-One Connectivity SolutionNomad noted that while eSIM technology has made it significantly easier for travelers to stay connected abroad, most solutions today still focus primarily on data connectivity. For many travelers, the absence of traditional mobile features such as voice calls and SMS can create friction when making reservations, receiving verification codes, or communicating with local services that require a phone number.In response to growing user feedback, Nomad has introduced the UK Calls, Data & Text Plan, combining reliable mobile data with a dedicated local UK number for voice calls and SMS, allowing travelers to stay connected in every sense without needing a physical SIM card.The launch marks a first for the brand. While the full-service eSIM plan is currently being piloted in the United Kingdom, Nomad sees strong potential to expand the offering to additional destinations in the future.Available in multiple tiers ranging from 5GB to 50GB, the plans are designed to scale with different travel needs:5GB + 100 SMS + 100 mins — $13USD10GB + 200 SMS + 200 mins — $19USD20GB + 300 SMS + 300 mins — $26USD50GB + 450 SMS + 450 mins — $39USDAll plans support 5G speeds (depending on coverage), hotspot functionality, and provide coverage across the entire United Kingdom.Both the UK Full-Speed Unlimited Plan (30 Days) and the UK Calls, Data & Text Plan (Full-Service) are currently only exclusive to the UK and more details can be found here Enabling A Seamless Travel ExperienceNomad’s data plans are fully digital and easy to install with no need for SIM swapping or phone reboots. The plans activate automatically the moment you land, with data usage, additional top-ups and more features all conveniently accessible via the Nomad app or website. Visit Nomad’s website to discover latest plan offerings and how you can enhance your travel or work abroad experience###About Nomad eSIMNomad eSIM is a global connectivity solution for modern travelers, offering instant, reliable data in over 200 destinations, no physical SIM cards required. With high-speed access on trusted local networks and flexible, modular plans, Nomad ensures travelers stay connected seamlessly. From weekend getaways to multi-country adventures or following your favorite sports team abroad, Nomad keeps you connected every step of the way, delivering more value with every trip.

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