SkyVoice Founder Challenges ‘Wide-Beam’ Radar Standards: Introduces Triple Isolation Technology at Sun 'n Fun 2026

SkyVoice Founder Challenges “Wide-Beam” Radar Standards: Introduces Triple Isolation Technology

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy Micro! LLC, the pioneer in pilot-centric AGL height announcers, arrives at the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo this week with a direct challenge to the industry’s "wide-beam" radar status quo.Following the release of Garmin’s GHA 15, SkyVoice founder and pilot Frank Kunnumpurath is speaking out on why a focused beam—not a wide one—is the critical factor in landing safety. At Booth B-27 (Hangar B), Holy Micro! is offering its Triple Isolation technology, a system designed to eliminate the "false returns" and installation hurdles currently plaguing the radar altimeter market.Real-Time Truth vs. Map-Based DataFor years, many height announcers have relied on GPS "ownshipping"—calculating height by comparing the aircraft’s GPS position against a digital FAA airport map."Map-based data is a calculation, not a measurement" explains Kunnumpurath."While Garmin has built a legacy on these 'graph-derived' numbers, the GHA 15 represents their move into true AGL sensing—a space SkyVoice has dominated for many years. Arriving at a precise AGL value from raw LiDAR and Radar returns is incredibly complex. It requires sophisticated logic and averaging to filter out the noise of the real world. We’ve spent over 10 years perfecting those algorithms while others are just starting to face these challenges."The Triple Isolation AdvantageSkyVoice is the only AGL announcer on the market offering three distinct layers of signal integrity:1. Isolation by Focus: Unlike the 120° beam of the GHA 15, the SkyVoice Glassy Guide 400 features a 41° beam, while the Alert 500 offers an ultra-precise 1° beam. This "surgical spotlight" ensures the device ignores aircraft structure (tires, struts, and antennas) and tracks only the ground.2. Isolation by Distance (The Blind Zone): SkyVoice allows pilots to set a custom "Blind Zone." This tells the software to ignore any reflections within the first 1–6 feet of the sensor, effectively "blanking out" the aircraft’s own gear legs or hull.3. Isolation by Logic: Our proprietary algorithms have been refined through thousands of real-world landings, solving the "nature of the beast" signal processing issues that new market entries are now discovering.Beyond mere technical specifications, Holy Micro! is spotlighting the massive cost disparity currently facing aircraft owners. While the equipment cost for a Garmin GHA 15 can exceed $4,000—once proprietary wiring harnesses and additional hardware are factored in—the SkyVoice Alert 500 is being offered at a Sun 'n Fun special price of just $1,300.The financial gap widens further when considering secondary requirements; once you add the mandatory Garmin glass cockpit and professional installation, the total investment can soar past $15,000."You shouldn't have to spend $15,000 on a panel upgrade just to hear how high you are," noted Kunnumpurath. "SkyVoice acts as a standalone co-pilot. It is designed to work with any headset, any intercom, and any airplane—whether you're flying a vintage Cub or a modern amphibian."● Amphibious Superiority: The Glassy Guide 400 remains the industry standard for glassy water landings—a capability the GHA 15 is not currently approved for.● NORSEE Approved: Simple logbook entry for aircraft up to 12,500 lbs, avoiding the complex STC and Weight & Balance requirements of competitors.● Custom Voice Commands: More than just height, SkyVoice provides reminders for "Check Gear," "Flaps," "Speed" and more.Pilots and media are invited to visit Booth B-27 in Hangar B to learn more on the Triple Isolation technology and meet the founder behind the "SkyVoice Story."Founded on the real-world flight experiences of its creator, Holy Micro! LLC is dedicated to developing FAA-approved (NORSEE) safety solutions that redefine cockpit awareness. The company’s flagship products, the SkyVoice Alert 500 and Glassy Guide 400, deliver precise, voice-annunciated AGL data to ensure safer and more consistent approaches. Pushing the boundaries of sensor technology, Holy Micro! also features Absolute AoA—an innovation that utilizes pressure ratio rather than unreliable pressure difference to provide pilots with the most stable and accurate angle-of-attack information available.

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