Occams Advisory Recognized by Financial Times as One of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2026

Business Advisory Firm Earns FT’s Global Recognition for Sustained Revenue Growth 6th time

Occams Advisory joins the 2026 Financial Times Fastest-Growing Companies list, marking another milestone for the Sarasota-based MSME business advisory firm.

This FT & Statista honor validates our thesis: integrated, client-centric advisory drives measurable growth for mid-market firms. We stay focused on this mission for the clients who trust us.” — Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO, Occams Advisory

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occams Advisory, a premier business advisory firm serving mid-market and growth-stage companies, today announced its inclusion in the Financial Times Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranking. Compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, the ranking identifies enterprises across the 20 countries in Americas that have demonstrated the strongest verified compound revenue growth over a defined 3-year measurement period.

The recognition underscores Occams Advisory's ability to navigate complex economic environments while continuing to deliver measurable results for its clients. The firm's inclusion reflects consistent execution across its core service disciplines — financial strategy, operational improvement, capital advisory, and regulatory compliance — areas where sustained growth is among the most reliable indicators of genuine enterprise value. The full Financial Times Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranking is published by the Financial Times. The complete list is available on FT.com.

This distinction adds to an expanding portfolio of accolades. Occams Advisory is a 9-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2016–2021, 2023–2025) and was named to the Fortune America's Most Innovative Companies list in 2023 and 2026. In 2025, the firm received the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Success, was recognized as one of Inc.

Best Workplaces 2025, and earned its third consecutive SB100 Award (2023–2025) — a cumulative record that distinguishes Occams Advisory as one of the most consistently recognized firms in the advisory sector.

"This recognition by the Financial Times and Statista is a significant milestone — not just for Occams Advisory as a firm, but for every client who trusted us with their most critical business decisions. It validates our core thesis: that client centric advisory services, delivered with accountability in an integrated manner, can drive exceptional, measurable growth for mid-market companies. We remain relentlessly focused on that mission."

— Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO, Occams Advisory

For additional coverage and media features related to this recognition, visit OccamsAdvisory.com/news. The firm's official news page is updated continuously with publisher features, rankings announcements, and executive commentary.



About Occams Advisory

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Occams Advisory is a nationally recognized business advisory firm serving mid-market and growth-stage enterprises across the United States. With a 14-year operating history and recognition across the Inc. 5000, Financial Times, Fortune, Stevie Awards, and SB100 platforms, the firm brings high-caliber expertise to businesses that demand institutional-quality services. Occams Advisory's sister platform, Occams.ai, delivers AI-powered financial intelligence tools including CFOInsights.ai, TaxVantage.ai, and Incubation.ai.

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