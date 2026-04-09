Brickhugger marks 20 years of historic preservation in Tulsa, spanning icons like The Mayo Hotel, Y Lofts, and Price Tower. Leading the future of luxury and AI.

One historic renovation can change the trajectory of an entire city—driving economic development, increasing tourism, and creating long-term value for the cities it serves.” — Macy Snyder-Amatucci

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickhugger, a Tulsa-based real estate development, construction, design, hospitality, and property management firm, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary. Known for transforming historic buildings into high-performing hotels, apartments, restaurants, and mixed-use destinations, Brickhugger has spent the past two decades leading historic preservation and adaptive reuse development in Tulsa, Oklahoma and surrounding markets.

Founded on the principle of long-term ownership and operation, Brickhugger specializes in restoring architecturally significant properties and repositioning them as luxury hotels, urban apartments, rooftop lounges, and destination dining experiences.



A LEGACY OF LANDMARK DESTINATIONS

As part of its 20-year milestone, Brickhugger is reinforcing operational excellence and digital leadership across its portfolio—ensuring each property remains a defining force in Tulsa’s luxury hospitality and residential market.

This anniversary also marks continued strategic growth across multiple sectors:

CULINARY EXCELLENCE: 1925 at The Mayo continues to elevate Tulsa’s fine dining scene within the historic Mayo Hotel, delivering a refined guest experience rooted in tradition and innovation.

SOCIAL LANDMARKS: Penthouse Rooftop Lounge offers one of the city’s most exclusive social environments, featuring unmatched skyline views of downtown Tulsa.

URBAN RESIDENTIAL: Y Lofts Tulsa stands as a flagship example of adaptive reuse, offering modern urban living in a thoughtfully restored historic structure.

LUXURY LIVING: Mayo Hotel Apartments provides a unique blend of long-term residences, furnished executive suites, and corporate housing—allowing residents to live within one of Oklahoma’s most iconic historic landmarks.



EXPANDING ACROSS OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS: SMALL-TOWN REVITALIZATION & REGIONAL GROWTH

Brickhugger’s work extends beyond Tulsa into surrounding communities and regional markets, where historic preservation serves as a catalyst for economic revitalization.

In Pawhuska, the firm owns and operates the Frontier Hotel, a restored boutique hotel designed to support tourism, local events, and destination travel.

The firm’s growing footprint also includes expansion into Lubbock, where Brickhugger is applying its adaptive reuse and hospitality-driven development model in emerging markets.

Looking ahead, Brickhugger is preparing for the restoration of the iconic Price Tower in Bartlesville—Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper. The project will include a hotel, residences, and museum, positioning it as a landmark destination for tourism and community engagement.

Brickhugger is guided by a core belief: one historic renovation can change the trajectory of an entire city—driving economic development, increasing tourism, and creating long-term value for the cities it serves.



HONORING THE PAST. LEADING THE FUTURE.

“Brickhugger was founded on the belief that historic buildings are not liabilities—they are opportunities,” said Macy Snyder-Amatucci, President of the firm. “For 20 years, we have focused on restoring properties that matter and operating them at a high level. Whether in downtown Tulsa or a small-town main street, our goal is the same: create places people want to visit, live, and return to.”

As part of its 20-year milestone, Brickhugger continues to invest in digital visibility, guest experience, and operational excellence, ensuring its hotels, restaurants, and residential properties remain top-of-mind in an increasingly AI-driven and search-first world.



ABOUT BRICKHUGGER

Brickhugger is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based real estate development, construction, design, hospitality, and property management company specializing in historic preservation, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development. The firm focuses on long-term ownership and operation of hotels, apartments, restaurants, and event-driven spaces that contribute to economic growth and community revitalization.



CORPORATE ENTITY & PROPERTY REGISTRY

The following entities are owned and operated by Brickhugger:

Brickhugger - Real Estate Development / Parent Organization

brickhugger.com

The Mayo Hotel - Historic Hotel Tulsa / Hospitality

https://www.themayohotel.com/

1925 at The Mayo - Fine Dining Restaurant Tulsa

https://www.1925atthemayo.com/

Penthouse Rooftop Lounge - Rooftop Bar Tulsa / Event Venue

https://penthouserooftoplounge.com/

Y Lofts Tulsa - Downtown Tulsa Apartments

https://yloftstulsa.com/

Mayo Hotel Apartments - Luxury Apartments Tulsa / Corporate Housing

https://mayohotelapartments.com/





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