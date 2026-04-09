WMF 2026 Unveils First Preview of AI and Innovation Program with 70+ Stages

WMF - Educational Stages

First preview reveals 70+ stages and 400+ speakers ahead of WMF 2026, June 24–26 in Bologna, Italy.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WMF – We Make Future has released a first preview of its 2026 training program , offering an early look at what is set to become one of the most comprehensive global platforms for training and knowledge exchange across artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and innovation.Scheduled to take place from June 24 to 26 at BolognaFiere, Italy, the international B2B trade fair has already unveiled over 70 of its 90+ planned stages, alongside more than 400 speakers from around the world. This is just a first look: the program will continue to expand in the coming weeks, ultimately hosting over 1,000 experts across the Mainstage and specialised vertical sessions.This first preview outlines the direction of a multidisciplinary program designed to provide professionals, companies, startups, and innovation stakeholders with practical tools, strategic insights, and business opportunities. The topics span across artificial intelligence, robotics, digital marketing, data analysis, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, healthcare, media, governance, and social impact, reflecting the wide range of sectors shaping today’s technological and economic landscape.The initial lineup already includes prominent representatives from leading global organizations such as OpenAI, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Intel, alongside research institutions and innovation centers including the European Space Agency and CINECA. Among the speakers confirmed in this early phase are internationally recognized figures such as Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli of the University of California, Berkeley, Daniele Pucci of Generative Bionics, Bryan Madden of AMD, Alicia Hanf of LG NOVA, Ajaz Ahmed Siddiqui of Microsoft, Ayumi Moore Aoki of Women in TechGlobal, Alec Ross, Chris Bangle, and Mara Dettmann of The LEGO Group. Institutional perspectives are represented by global leaders including Lucilla Sioli, Director of the EU AI Office at the European Commission, Michiel Scheffer, President of the European Innovation Council, and Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region, while international media voices such as Leyla Elchekhly of Al Jazeera contribute to the broader dialogue between technology, policy, and society.The structure of the program follows the 14 strategic industries that define WMF, allowing participants to begin exploring how to build tailored learning paths aligned with their professional goals. Following the 2025 edition, which welcomed over 73,000 attendees from 90 countries, WMF continues to position itself as a global platform capable of connecting knowledge, business, and innovation ecosystems across continents.“This preview offers a first concrete look at the scale and direction of the WMF 2026 education program,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF. “The stages and speakers announced so far represent only the starting point of a multidisciplinary journey exploring both the present and the future, from artificial intelligence to digital business, entrepreneurship, and the societal impact of technology. Our goal is to enable participants to build a tailored learning experience while connecting directly with expertise and perspectives from leading global ecosystems.”Artificial intelligence will play a central role in the program, with multiple dedicated tracks already outlined in this preview, covering areas such as business transformation, autonomous systems, machine learning, and robotics. Alongside AI, the program will also address cybersecurity, venture capital and startup ecosystems, leadership and management, and impact-driven innovation, offering a comprehensive view of how technological change is reshaping industries.Digital marketing is another key pillar emerging from this first program preview, with dedicated sessions focusing on social media, search, advertising, brand strategy, automation, data analytics, video and connected TV, as well as AI-driven marketing and commerce. These tracks are designed to provide practical tools, case studies, and actionable strategies for professionals operating in fast-evolving digital environments.Beyond these areas, the preview highlights additional topics including fintech and digital assets, user experience design, digital health, legal tech, work and human resources, education technology, journalism, tourism, and creative industries, offering an integrated perspective on the intersection between technology, society, and sustainable development.Contributions from leading innovation ecosystems further reinforce the program, with speakers such as Aprajita Jain of Google, Marco Pavone of NVIDIA, Francesco Ubertini of CINECA, Federico Menna of 28 Dgtl, Pierre-Philippe Mathieu of the European Space Agency, and Piergiorgio Marini of Philip Morris International. Additional insights will come from scaleups and technology companies including Klarna and Cubbit, contributing to discussions on growth strategies and international expansion.The program also begins to outline the role of culture and social innovation within WMF, with contributions from figures such as Siyabulela Mandela, Pegah Moshir Pour, and Ayumi Moore Aoki, alongside voices from the creator economy and digital content ecosystems, highlighting the broader societal impact of technological transformation.Several stages are being developed in collaboration with leading organizations and industry players, further enhancing the quality and specialization of the educational offering. This approach ensures that participants can engage with concrete case studies, tools, and best practices, while benefiting from direct interaction with professionals and companies active across different sectors.WMF 2026 will take place from June 24 to 26 at BolognaFiere, bringing together a global community of innovators, professionals, and organizations. This first preview of the education program is already available online, with further updates and speaker announcements expected in the coming weeks. Early ticket offers are available until April 24.

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