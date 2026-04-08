Radixweb Wins Outstanding IT Software Award at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards

Radixweb Platinum TITAN Business Award 2026

Radixweb, a global custom software engineering company, has been awarded the Outstanding IT Software (Platinum) award at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radixweb has won the Outstanding IT Software award at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards , receiving the Platinum honor. The award was given in the Information Technology (IT) category and was determined through a blind judging process conducted by an international panel of senior professionals. This year's program received over 5,100 entries from across the globe.TITAN evaluates entries on a combination of business leadership, operational impact, innovation, and strategy. The platinum honor places Radixweb among a small group of organizations whose submissions met the highest threshold across all judging criteria.A Track Record Built Across Projects, Not Just One:Radixweb has received several recognitions across multiple industry programs over the years. What the TITAN win reflects, however, is not a single standout project. Instead, it is the consistency of an engineering organization that holds the same standard across a wide range of engagements. The company has completed more than 4,200 projects for over 3,000 clients across 25 countries, spanning healthcare, fintech, legal, manufacturing, and SaaS. The industries are different. The internal bar has not been.“We have always let the work do the talking. But when an independent panel of industry professionals evaluates what we have built and reaches the same conclusion our clients have reached for decades, it shows we are working in the right direction.” said Pratik Mistry, EVP of Technology Consulting at Radixweb.“That is the kind of validation that tells you the standards you hold yourself to internally are visible to the outside world too. And that means a great deal to me and to everyone at Radixweb who made it possible,” added Mistry.Engineering Quality as an Operational Standard:Radixweb has been delivering enterprise-grade custom software solutions and services , including cloud-native applications, AI-integrated solutions, and even legacy modernization projects for over two decades now. The company is ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, maintains SOC 2 compliance, and holds Microsoft Gold Partner status. These are the structural conditions that make quality repeatable and embedded in how the organization operates at every level.The company's 650+ engineers, AI specialists, and cloud architects work under the same quality framework regardless of project size or client profile. That uniformity is what makes a body of work, rather than a single submission, competitive at the level TITAN evaluates.Positioned for What the Industry Is Moving Toward:Today, businesses across industries are making consequential decisions about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering, cloud infrastructure, and automation. The software partners they choose to work with are the ones that demonstrate not just technical capability, but also the governance and reliability that long-term digital transformation requires.Radixweb has been building toward that position by deepening their capabilities in cloud, AI, ML, and data engineering, with results being visible across the work that is already underway for many of their current clients.The 2026 TITAN Platinum recognition adds an independently verified data point to that picture.About TITAN Business Awards:The TITAN Business Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is a well-respected recognition in the business world. The award recognizes businesses and organizations demonstrating measurable impact, operational excellence, and sustained business growth across industries and regions.About Radixweb: Radixweb, established in 2000, is a global custom software development company that has served 3,000+ clients across 25 countries. With 650+ IT engineers, AI specialists, data specialists, and cloud architects, Radixweb delivers AI-first software solutions, cloud-native applications, and legacy modernization services to SMBs and Fortune 500 companies alike. They have previously been honored with industry recognitions like INC. Power Partner Award, Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology, and Best IT Consulting Company by Globee Business Awards.

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