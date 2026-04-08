TONI HIGGINBOTHAM MEDIA CONFIRM RUNNING FEATURES ON PROPERTY INVESTMENT MATTERS TO START IN APRIL

Toni Higginbotham. Secure E-Conveyancing

Toni Higginbotham Media confirm Interest in property investment has grown recently & are commencing features on answering readers questions in April

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toni Higginbotham is an online lifestyle magazine that run features on all lifestyle matters, including travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest by readers in the all property related matters has grown sharply and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts with the first in April that answer reader questions. The team at Toni Higginbotham Lifestyle Magazine have asked E-Secure Conveyancing who are Sydney based to provide expert insights to assist answer readers conveyancing related questions. Secure E-Conveyancing have over 30 years’ experience in providing conveyancing services across New South Wales of Australia. Learn more about them by visiting their website here: https://secureeconveyancing.com.au/ Toni Higginbotham, Content Editor at Toni Higginbotham Media said this in his interview with Sydney News Briefs Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Toni Higginbotham MediaToni Higginbotham Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone. Learn more about the array of features they run by visiting their website here: https://tonihigginbotham.au

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