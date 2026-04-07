N.M. Delegation Statement on Trump Administration Reversing Pecos Watershed Protections

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Co-Chair of the U.S. Senate Stewardship Caucus, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), and U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), released the following statement in response to the Trump administration cancelling a withdrawal application that would protect the Upper Pecos Watershed from new mining operations.

“The Trump administration’s move to roll back protections of the Upper Pecos is troubling and disrespectful to local communities that have fought so hard to preserve it. This administration is once again choosing profit over our shared heritage. This decision is a direct threat to New Mexico’s waters, cultural identity, and way of life, and it blatantly disregards the voices of those who depend on them.

“New Mexicans have been overwhelmingly clear: The Pecos Watershed must be permanently protected. As President Trump continues to ignore community demands and generations of work to protect our cultural landscapes, watersheds, and sacred sites, we will continue to stand with New Mexicans and fight to defend the resources that sustain our environment, our traditions, and our future.”

Background on Heinrich, Luján, Leger Fernández, Vasquez, and Stansbury’s Advocacy to Protect the Pecos Watershed:

The Pecos Watershed Protection Act has been introduced every Congress since 2020 to protect portions of the Pecos Watershed in northern New Mexico from new mining claims. The Village of Pecos , Santa Fe County , and San Miguel County have passed resolutions in support of the legislation.

In 1991, a toxic waste spill from a closed mine in the Upper Pecos Watershed caused more than 11 miles of fish kill in the river and resulted in decades and millions of dollars to clean up the mine. For years, there has been a community-led effort to protect the area from future mining claims to avoid similar threats and pollution.

Last April, the New Mexican Congressional delegation reintroduced their Pecos Watershed Protection Act after the Trump administration confirmed to Source New Mexico that it will reverse the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to protect the Upper Pecos Watershed from new mining operations.

In December 2024, Heinrich, Luján, Leger Fernández, Stansbury, and Vasquez sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service strongly urging the completion of the initial steps of the mineral withdrawal process in the Upper Pecos Watershed. Completion of these initial steps was key to begin safeguarding the lands, waters, and way of life in the Pecos from the dangers of future mining claims for two years.

In response to their letter, President Biden’s BLM and Forest Service initiated a process to propose a 20-year withdrawal to help secure the region’s water and air quality, cultural resources, critical fish and wildlife habitat, and recreational opportunities. The withdrawal, for lands in San Miguel and Santa Fe Counties, encompassed multiple Pecos River tributaries, including Dalton Canyon, Macho Canyon, Wild Horse Creek, Indian Creek, and Doctor Creek.

On December 16, 2024, the BLM and Forest Service initiated a 90-day public comment period to gather input on the proposal. During the comment period, the two agencies were scheduled to host a public meeting for the proposed Upper Pecos River Watershed Protection Area withdrawal on February 26, 2025. This public meeting was cancelled by the Trump Administration on February 19, 2025, with no further explanation. Local supporters speculated the action was in response to Secretary Burgum’s Order No. 3418, which requires agency reviews of all protected public lands. Despite the cancellation, the administration has received hundreds of public comments in support of the administrative mineral withdrawal.

On April 7, 2025, reporting from Source New Mexico revealed the Trump administration’s plans to reverse the BLM and the Forest Service’s decision to protect the Upper Pecos Watershed from new mining operations.

Additionally, during an Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Heinrich pressed U.S. Forest Chief, Tom Schultz, on visiting the Pecos Watershed. This followed a letter Heinrich sent last May inviting U.S. Forest Service Chief Schultz to Pecos.

Protection of the Upper Pecos Watershed has garnered widespread support from local leaders, farmers, business owners, acequia parciantes, Tribes, and recreationists alike.

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