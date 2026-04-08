Ondine Biomedical’s Steriwave® Classified as an Innovation Product by NHS Supply Chain

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ondine Biomedical Inc. (AIM: OBI), a global leader in light-activated antimicrobial therapies, announces that its Steriwavenasal photodisinfection technology has been classified as an Innovation Product by NHS Supply Chain.The Innovation Product classification is applied to technologies that have been reviewed by clinical specialists and are considered to offer a novel approach with the potential to improve outcomes compared with existing care. Inclusion supports awareness of emerging technologies across NHS procurement and clinical stakeholders.Reducing SSIs and addressing antimicrobial resistance (“AMR”) remain key priorities across the NHS and other healthcare systems internationally. In the UK, national strategies continue to emphasise infection prevention and antibiotic stewardship as central components of improving patient outcomes and managing system pressures.In addition, healthcare systems including the NHS continue to face significant capacity constraints, with surgical backlogs and long waiting lists placing pressure on hospital resources. Surgical site infections have been shown to extend hospital stays an average of 9.8 days [1] and require additional treatment, consuming bed capacity and increasing the burden on already stretched systems. Reducing the incidence of surgical site infections (“SSIs”) supports more efficient use of hospital capacity, freeing bed space that could be used for 2-3 elective surgery patients from the waiting list per prevented SSI. [2]Steriwave’s inclusion within the NHS Supply Chain innovation framework is consistent with NHS priorities. Clinical evaluations of nasal photodisinfection therapy conducted in UK hospitals have reported reductions of up to 71% in surgical site infections in pilot programmes. [3] Together with health economic analyses indicating potential net savings of £38 to £107 per procedure, [3] these findings support the potential of nasal photodisinfection to reduce infection rates and associated resource utilisation.Carolyn Cross, CEO of Ondine Biomedical, commented: “Recognition as an Innovation Product by NHS Supply Chain reflects the strong alignment of Steriwave with key NHS priorities, including reducing surgical site infections and waitlists, as well as supporting antimicrobial stewardship.“Surgical site infections are a significant and often under-addressed driver of patient harm, extended hospital stays and pressure on surgical capacity. Steriwave provides a rapid, non-antibiotic approach to reducing infection risk, supporting both patient outcomes and more efficient use of hospital resources. We look forward to continuing to work with NHS partners to support its integration into surgical care pathways.”Steriwave is designed to reduce the risk of SSIs through rapid, non-antibiotic nasal decolonisation prior to surgery. By targeting pathogens in the nasal cavity, the technology aims to reduce infection risk while avoiding reliance on topical antibiotics.Steriwave is available to NHS providers via NHS Supply Chain and is distributed in the UK by Mölnlycke Health Care.ENDSReferences:1. Stewart S, Robertson C, Pan J, et al. Impact of healthcare-associated infection on length of stay. J Hosp Infect. 2021;114:23-31. doi:10.1016/j.jhin.2021.02.0262. Watson S, Fowler A, Pearse R, et al. The financial cost of postoperative complications: a prospective cohort study with linked health systems data. Br J Anaesth. 2025;135(6):1753-1760. doi:10.1016/j.bja.2025.06.0393. Sinclair S, Hickok J, Loebel N, et al. Early economic evaluation of nasal photodisinfection therapy for the prevention of surgical site infections [Conference poster]. ICPIC 2025: International Conference on Prevention & Infection Control.About Ondine Biomedical Inc.Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company and leader in light-activated antimicrobial therapies (‘photodisinfection’) for the prevention and treatment of infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant organisms. Ondine has a pipeline of investigational products, based on its proprietary photodisinfection technology, in various stages of development.Ondine’s nasal photodisinfection system is CE-marked in Europe and is approved for nasal decolonisation in Canada, Australia, Mexico and several other countries under the name Steriwave. In the US, it has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and Fast Track status by the FDA and is currently undergoing clinical trials for regulatory approval. Products beyond nasal photodisinfection include therapies for a variety of medical indications such as chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, burns, and other indications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.