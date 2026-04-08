Dhruv Sehgal Launches ‘Dhruv The SEO Guy’ to Deliver Custom SEO Solutions for Businesses and Agencies

Dhruv The SEO Guy Logo Dhruv Sehgal

New SEO platform offers flexible pricing, white-label services, and hands-on project management

Optimization is The Way of Living Life” — Dhruv Sehgal

YAMUNANAGAR, HARYANA, INDIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO specialist Dhruv Sehgal has officially launched “Dhruv The SEO Guy,” a full-service SEO platform designed to help businesses and digital marketing agencies scale their organic growth with customized, results-driven strategies.

With over five years of experience in search engine optimization, Dhruv Sehgal created the platform to address a common industry challenge: rigid SEO packages that fail to meet the unique needs of different businesses. “Dhruv The SEO Guy” focuses on delivering tailored SEO solutions with flexible pricing, ensuring clients only pay for services aligned with their goals.

“Every business is different, and SEO should reflect that,” said Dhruv Sehgal. “With ‘Dhruv The SEO Guy,’ the focus is on building strategies that fit the client’s objectives while ensuring consistent execution and measurable growth.”

A Practical Approach to Modern SEO

As search continues to evolve with AI-driven results and increased competition, businesses require more than just basic optimization. “Dhruv The SEO Guy” combines traditional SEO best practices with modern search optimization techniques, helping clients improve visibility across both search engines and emerging AI platforms.

Services Offered

“Dhruv The SEO Guy” provides a comprehensive range of SEO services, including:

Complete SEO Management – From audits to execution and reporting

Technical SEO Optimization – Improving site performance and indexing

On-Page SEO & Content Strategy – EEAT-focused, high-converting content

Link Building – Authority-driven backlink strategies

White-Label SEO Services – Backend SEO support for agencies

SEO Project Management – End-to-end campaign handling

Built for Businesses and Agencies

The platform is designed to serve:

Small and medium-sized businesses seeking organic growth

Startups looking for cost-effective SEO solutions

Digital marketing agencies outsourcing SEO work

Service-based businesses focused on lead generation

By offering white-label SEO services, Dhruv Sehgal also enables agencies to scale operations without expanding internal teams.

What Sets “Dhruv The SEO Guy” Apart

Custom Pricing Model – No fixed packages

Flexible Engagement Options – Monthly, project-based, or agency partnerships

Execution-Focused Approach – Strategy backed by implementation

Dedicated Project Management – Single point of contact for clients

Scalable Solutions – Suitable for both small businesses and large agencies

About Dhruv The SEO Guy

“Dhruv The SEO Guy” is a full-service SEO platform founded by Dhruv Sehgal, offering customized SEO strategies, white-label services, and project management for businesses and agencies worldwide. The platform focuses on delivering measurable results through tailored strategies and consistent execution.

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