Dhruv Sehgal Launches ‘Dhruv The SEO Guy’ to Deliver Custom SEO Solutions for Businesses and Agencies
New SEO platform offers flexible pricing, white-label services, and hands-on project management
YAMUNANAGAR, HARYANA, INDIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO specialist Dhruv Sehgal has officially launched “Dhruv The SEO Guy,” a full-service SEO platform designed to help businesses and digital marketing agencies scale their organic growth with customized, results-driven strategies.
With over five years of experience in search engine optimization, Dhruv Sehgal created the platform to address a common industry challenge: rigid SEO packages that fail to meet the unique needs of different businesses. “Dhruv The SEO Guy” focuses on delivering tailored SEO solutions with flexible pricing, ensuring clients only pay for services aligned with their goals.
“Every business is different, and SEO should reflect that,” said Dhruv Sehgal. “With ‘Dhruv The SEO Guy,’ the focus is on building strategies that fit the client’s objectives while ensuring consistent execution and measurable growth.”
A Practical Approach to Modern SEO
As search continues to evolve with AI-driven results and increased competition, businesses require more than just basic optimization. “Dhruv The SEO Guy” combines traditional SEO best practices with modern search optimization techniques, helping clients improve visibility across both search engines and emerging AI platforms.
Services Offered
“Dhruv The SEO Guy” provides a comprehensive range of SEO services, including:
Complete SEO Management – From audits to execution and reporting
Technical SEO Optimization – Improving site performance and indexing
On-Page SEO & Content Strategy – EEAT-focused, high-converting content
Link Building – Authority-driven backlink strategies
White-Label SEO Services – Backend SEO support for agencies
SEO Project Management – End-to-end campaign handling
Built for Businesses and Agencies
The platform is designed to serve:
Small and medium-sized businesses seeking organic growth
Startups looking for cost-effective SEO solutions
Digital marketing agencies outsourcing SEO work
Service-based businesses focused on lead generation
By offering white-label SEO services, Dhruv Sehgal also enables agencies to scale operations without expanding internal teams.
What Sets “Dhruv The SEO Guy” Apart
Custom Pricing Model – No fixed packages
Flexible Engagement Options – Monthly, project-based, or agency partnerships
Execution-Focused Approach – Strategy backed by implementation
Dedicated Project Management – Single point of contact for clients
Scalable Solutions – Suitable for both small businesses and large agencies
About Dhruv The SEO Guy
“Dhruv The SEO Guy” is a full-service SEO platform founded by Dhruv Sehgal, offering customized SEO strategies, white-label services, and project management for businesses and agencies worldwide. The platform focuses on delivering measurable results through tailored strategies and consistent execution.
Dhruv Sehgal
Dhruv The SEO guy
+91 6399000030
info@dhruv-seo.online
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