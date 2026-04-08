CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance

CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects the operational discipline and control maturity we have worked to build across the organization” — Dr. RK Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder of CommLab India

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises place greater scrutiny on cybersecurity, privacy, and operational resilience across their vendor ecosystems, CommLab India has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its credentials as a trusted custom eLearning solutions partner for large organizations.Awarded following an independent third-party audit, the certification confirms that CommLab India’s systems and controls meet the AICPA Trust Services Criteria across Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity. Unlike a point-in-time review, SOC 2 Type II evaluates whether these controls operate effectively over a defined period.The milestone comes as enterprise buyers, particularly in regulated and compliance-sensitive sectors, place growing emphasis on governance, data protection, and vendor accountability in procurement decisions.At a time when AI is expanding how data is accessed, processed, and shared across enterprise systems, certifications such as SOC 2 Type II have become even more important in demonstrating operational trust and governance maturity.“Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects the operational discipline and control maturity we have worked to build across the organization,” said Dr. RK Prasad , CEO and Co-Founder, CommLab India. “For our customers, it reinforces confidence that security and reliability are integral to how we deliver.”“This certification reflects the way we operate as an organization,” said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer , COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India. “It required alignment across teams, disciplined execution, and a shared commitment to making security and compliance part of everyday decision-making, not a parallel process.”For service providers working with enterprise clients, SOC 2 Type II has become more than a compliance milestone. It serves as an important signal of readiness for long-term partnerships in environments where customer data, business continuity, and third-party risk are under closer review.With this certification, CommLab India further strengthens its foundation for delivering secure, reliable, and scalable learning solutions to enterprise customers.About CommLab IndiaSince 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:• Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums• Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets• Converting webinars to eLearning• Designing and delivering microlearning assets• Developing different formats of video• Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages• Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.