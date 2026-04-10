Children’s Book Author and Pet Adoption Advocate Linda Stone Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pet adoption organizations across the United States continue to experience record-high intake numbers, the need for creative education and community engagement has never been greater. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, animal shelters nationwide have been at or over capacity since 2022, with more than six million pets entering shelters annually. Linda Stone, a children’s book author and lifelong animal lover, is bringing new energy and attention to this urgent issue through her lovable Bubbles and Teddy book series.

Linda’s journey as an author began in a truly unexpected way: through a vivid, rare nighttime dream. “I rarely remember my dreams, but one night I woke up and just knew I had written a book about my dog, Bubbles, and was donating part of the proceeds to the animal shelter she came from,” Stone recalls. “I don’t believe in ignoring those messages. I asked for guidance, sat down with pen and paper, and after several days, the entire story just flowed out of me in an hour.”

Her debut, “Bubbles’ Troubles,” tells the story of a street-smart pup searching for a forever home, written in playful rhyme and illustrated by Matthew Smith, a graphic artist new to children’s books. Their collaboration, conducted entirely online, has blossomed into a series celebrating the power of compassion, resilience, and the bond between children and shelter animals.

Art, Advocacy, and Genuine Connection

Linda’s books are much more than simple stories for children. With each tale, she weaves in real-life lessons about empathy and responsibility, inspired by her own experiences with rescued pets along with decades in small business ownership. “Kids get so much more than a cute story from the series,” she explains. “Every book carries a message not only about doing the right thing and caring for animals, but also for each other.”

Her creative process is guided by faith and intuition. Linda shares, “I wasn’t put here on my own. Divine guidance is available to anyone who asks for it. That’s how these stories come to life.”

A Rescued Pet’s Journey: From Shelter to Storybook Hero

Both Bubbles and Teddy, the canine stars of her series, were once shelter dogs themselves. Linda’s early life in rural Michigan was filled with encounters with abandoned animals with many left on country roads to wait for a kind stranger. One particularly memorable experience involved a beloved stray puppy named King, who found a new home after a stint in the local shelter. “King’s story showed me that not all shelter stories have sad endings,” Linda reflects. “There’s hope when communities come together.”

These personal stories infuse her writing with authenticity, making her books relatable for both children and adults. The most recent addition, “Bubbles and Teddy: Fun on the Run,” explores the importance of making good choices and standing by friends, echoing the unconditional loyalty pets show their people.

Giving Back: Books with a Purpose

True to her dream, Linda donates a portion of each book sale to the same shelter where she adopted Bubbles. She is a firm believer in the responsibility that comes with animal companionship, advocating for spay and neuter practices, responsible adoption, and support for volunteer-based shelters. “Too often, people adopt pets without understanding the lifelong commitment involved,” Linda says. “Our shelters are full because not enough people realize what these animals need. They need more than just food and shelter. They need love, patience, and understanding.”

She also praises the recent shift towards community-supported, no-kill shelters and the growing use of programs like Pet Finder, which make it easier for families to find the perfect animal companion.

Encouraging Families: Try Before You Adopt

Stone urges families to consider fostering before committing to adoption. “Shelters now let you bring a pet home to see if it fits with your family and existing pets,” she explains. “If it doesn’t work out, you haven’t made a permanent commitment, and the animal still benefits from a safe, loving environment. It’s a win-win.”

The lessons Linda Stone teaches, whether through the adventures of Bubbles and Teddy or through her advocacy, are simple but profound. Kindness matters. Responsibility matters. Every animal, like every child, deserves a second chance.

About Linda Stone and the Bubbles Series

Linda Stone draws on a lifetime of creative entrepreneurship (owning a bakery and a floral shop) and her own unique spiritual perspective to create meaningful stories for children. Working with illustrator Matthew Smith, she continues to expand the Bubbles and Teddy series, each book inspiring conversation about animal welfare, personal values, and the rewards of doing the right thing.

Bubbles and Teddy books are now available online and at select retailers, with portions of proceeds supporting local animal shelters.

Close Up Radio recently featured Linda Stone, Children’s Book Author & Pet Adoption Advocate, in a continuing multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 6th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 13th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book/id1785721253?i=1000760039267

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book-author-and-pet-adoption-advocate-linda-stone-329302219

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2blfP22GtIyBrcmqpONoqM

For more information about Linda Stone and her children’s books, please visit https://bubblesandteddy.com/

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