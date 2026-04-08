The American University of Rome to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Ambassador Susan E. Rice

Ambassador Susan E. Rice

The American University of Rome will honor Ambassador Susan E. Rice at its 2026 Commencement, recognizing a career shaping U.S. policy and global diplomacy.

Ambassador Rice’s career reflects the level of judgment and accountability required at the highest levels of public service.” — Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) will honor Ambassador Susan E. Rice—distinguished American diplomat, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and U.S. National Security Advisor—with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters at AUR’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony on May 15 at Villa Miani in Rome, Italy.

Ambassador Rice served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013, as U.S. National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017, and as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs from 1997 to 2001, playing a central role in U.S. foreign policy during periods of significant geopolitical change. Working with international partners, she addressed issues ranging from peacekeeping and nuclear diplomacy to humanitarian response and global security and development. From 2021 to 2023, she served as Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, advising the President on national priorities including healthcare, immigration, education, and economic opportunity.

Across the course of her career, Rice has been recognized for her ability to connect domestic and foreign policy perspectives while shaping international dialogue on many of the defining challenges of our time. That record of public service reflects the kind of work that AUR students study closely: navigating complex global systems where policy decisions carry real-world consequences.

Her career also holds particular relevance for AUR’s international student body. In programs such as International Relations & Global Politics, Peace Studies, and Communications & Digital Media, students engage directly with the diplomatic and policy questions that have shaped her work and continue to define public life today.

“Ambassador Rice’s career reflects the level of judgment and accountability required at the highest levels of public service,” said AUR President Scott Sprenger. “Those are the standards we want our students to understand and carry forward.”

With this recognition, Ambassador Rice joins a distinguished group of leaders, diplomats, and innovators who have received honorary degrees from The American University of Rome.

The conferral of this honorary degree will be a highlight of AUR’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the graduating class and the enduring importance of public service and international cooperation.

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