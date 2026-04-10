Dedicated Surgeon Dr. Sharona Ross Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a field traditionally dominated by men and defined by steep challenges, Dr. Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, stands out not just for her surgical skills but for her refreshing candor, tenacity, and energy. As a leader in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, Dr. Ross brings a vibrant perspective to the operating room and beyond, redefining the possibilities for women in surgery and inspiring the next generation of female surgeons with her story of resilience, innovation, and solid planning.

Dr. Ross’s journey to surgical excellence began in Ashdod, Israel, where a young girl’s fascination with the television show “Quincy” sparked a pursuit of medicine few at that age could imagine. Lacking access to traditional mentors, it was through her mother’s network where she found her first opportunity in pathology. Even as a preteen, Dr. Ross’s blend of curiosity and determination set her apart, and soon, her research into breast cancer among Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews revealed a truth: she preferred action to observation. That’s when she made her move from the pathology lab to the operating room.

Throughout her youth, Dr. Ross’s days were filled with music composition, band rehearsals, hospital rotations, and academic pursuits, a lifestyle that would foreshadow her later ability to juggle the demanding worlds of surgical practice, motherhood, and leadership. Her decision to pursue surgery instead of music, even after having songs aired on Israeli radio, was crystal clear: Medicine was her calling and she would not settle for less.

After serving as a medic and clinic manager in the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Ross left for the United States with the person who became her husband and began a journey that defines her career today. Despite the challenges of language and culture, she graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from American University. She continued on to George Washington University for her medical degree, excelling academically and graduating AOA as she raised a growing family. Her four children were not obstacles but integral to her journey, and her ability to plan pregnancies and life events around her training years reflects her signature approach: detailed planning, strategic decision-making, and a refusal to let societal expectations limit her ambitions.

Her surgical career commenced with Olympus, Covidien, and Stryker, focusing on pioneering innovations in single-port laparoscopic techniques. From there, she broadened her professional network to include industry leaders such as Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, among many others.

Dr. Ross’s philosophy is clear: “If you want something to happen, you have to make it happen.” This mindset, honed from years of turning “no” into “yes,” has fueled her pioneering work in robotic surgery. By focusing on minimizing trauma and improving patient recovery, Dr. Ross has become a leader in advanced surgical techniques, including minimally invasive and single-incision procedures. Her hands-on work with innovative technologies and her collaboration with major companies such as Olympus have positioned her at the forefront of surgical innovation. Now a key member of the advisory board for Intuitive Surgical and a contributor to groundbreaking efforts training robots for less invasive surgery, Dr. Ross’s expertise is shaping the direction of Robotic Foregut and HPB surgery.

In addition to her surgical work, Dr. Ross is a passionate advocate for supporting and advancing women in surgery. She has been working hard to create forums, such as the annual Women in Surgery Career Symposium, to provide mentorship and practical guidance for the next generation. Understanding firsthand the logistical and cultural barriers women face, Dr. Ross is also launching a community-driven app designed to connect aspiring female surgeons with mentors, research opportunities, and peer support to make finding guidance and building networks in a field where women have often felt isolated easier than ever before.

Dr. Ross’s perspective on balancing career and family is refreshingly pragmatic. She encourages her mentees to plan parenting during their training, when support systems exist and flexibility is possible, rather than waiting for their attending years, when career pressures peak. Her approach bucks conventional wisdom, proving that with careful planning and the right support, women can lead in surgery without sacrificing family or personal fulfillment.

Her forthcoming book, “Sustainable Excellence: A New Model for Success for Women in Medicine, Leadership, and High-Pressure Careers,” set for release in October 2026, promises an honest exploration of her journey. Drawing lessons from her own triumphs and setbacks, including a recent life-changing accident, Dr. Ross invites high-achieving women to consider the value of balance, well-being, and meaningful connection, alongside professional success.

Now recovered and more committed than ever to her vision, Dr. Ross continues to teach, operate, and inspire. Her message is straightforward: Success is not about luck or waiting for opportunities; it is about taking intentional steps, building strong support systems, setting clear expectations, and refusing to let setbacks deter progress.

About Dr. Sharona Ross, MD, FACS

Dr. Ross is a pioneer in minimally invasive and robotic surgery with a focus on HepatoPancreaticoBiliary (HPB) and Foregut operations, a dedicated mentor, and founder of the annual international Women in Surgery community. She is the founder of the Women in Surgery Career Symposium and an active mentor, educator, and innovator in advanced surgical technology. Her commitment to advancing women’s roles in surgery continues to inspire new generations to step forward with confidence, skill, and vision.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 6th at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dedicated-surgeon-dr-sharona/id1785721253?i=1000760038846

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dedicated-surgeon-dr-sharona-ross-329302221

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4cdw246O7YKHBMWMd60WD4

For more information about Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, please visit https://women-in-surgery.com/faculty/ and https://finance.yahoo.com/news/inner-circle-acknowledges-sharona-b-194600540.html/

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