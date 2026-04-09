Branching Out Tree Service Earns Fourth Consecutive ThreeBestRated® Honor for Raising Standards in Evansville Tree Care
A locally owned company recognized for consistent service, and practical arborist expertise across Evansville, Newburgh, and the surrounding areas.
For owner Jason Bellew, the award is meaningful because it represents years of steady execution in the field, not a one-time spike in visibility.
“ThreeBestRated® builds trust before I ever show up,” Bellew said. “Clients see that we’ve been vetted, so I can focus on educating them instead of convincing them to hire us. Recognition is a byproduct of years of hard work, high standards, and a real commitment to helping people protect their property and their trees.”
Branching Out Tree Service is a locally owned tree service serving Evansville, Newburgh, and the surrounding areas with professional tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, stump grinding, storm damage cleanup, land clearing, and plant healthcare. For more than 20 years, the company has worked with homeowners, businesses, HOAs, and commercial property managers who need practical solutions, clear communication, and safe execution.
Built on Experience, Not Marketing Hype
Bellew’s connection to tree work started early. A childhood photo of him cutting a tree at five years old has become a fitting reminder that tree work is not something he casually got into later. It has been part of his life from the beginning.
That background still shows in how the company operates today. Branching Out is known for combining hands-on field experience with ongoing training, modern equipment, and a strong emphasis on problem solving. The company continues to invest in education through organizations such as the Indiana Arborist Association, the International Society of Arboriculture, and the Tree Care Industry Association.
A Tree Service Built for Southern Indiana Conditions
One of the company’s biggest advantages is local experience. Trees in the Evansville and Newburgh area deal with conditions that require more than generic advice: heavy clay soils, freeze-thaw cycles, dry late-season weather, flooding, ice loading, storm breakage, and fast-growing species that can become structurally weak if not pruned correctly.
That local knowledge matters when weather turns. After last year’s hard freeze and ice events, Bellew and his team responded to damaged trees across the area, helping property owners deal with broken birches, compromised canopies, blocked driveways, and storm-related hazards.
“Our freeze-thaw cycles and clay soil are tough on trees,” Bellew said. “We know the soils, the weather, and the regulations, and we show up when storms hit. Our team was out clearing driveways the morning after the January ice storm.”
Rather than pushing removal on every job, Branching Out focuses on preserving trees when it makes sense and removing them when risk, decline, or structural failure makes that the better option. That balanced approach has become one of the company’s strongest differentiators in a market where many customers are looking for honest guidance, not sales pressure.
Residential and Commercial Work Require Different Expertise
Branching Out Tree Service works on both residential and commercial properties, but the company approaches those projects differently because the stakes, constraints, and client expectations are different.
Residential clients often need hazardous tree removal, structural pruning, storm cleanup, stump grinding, and lawn-conscious access planning. Commercial and HOA clients often need preventative maintenance, hazard documentation, scheduling around operations, and coordination with managers, boards, or utility-related constraints.
That ability to adapt is one reason the company continues to earn repeat business. The team uses ground protection, specialized rigging, careful site planning, and clear communication to complete work safely while protecting surrounding property.
Safety and Professionalism Are Part of the Brand
Branching Out maintains a drug-free job site culture and continues to invest in PPE, rigging gear, and ground protection systems. Every job begins with a site assessment and a communication plan covering work zones, escape routes, drop zones, and crew coordination.
“It’s not just about following rules,” Bellew said. “Safety is built into our professionalism, and it’s one of the reasons clients trust us with high-risk work around homes, driveways, utilities, and valuable landscapes.”
That professionalism extends beyond the job itself. Clients regularly rely on the company for education, tree preservation guidance, and practical recommendations about timing, pruning strategy, storm risk reduction, and long-term maintenance.
Real-World Problem Solving That Saves Clients Money
Branching Out’s value is not limited to cutting and cleanup. One of the clearest examples came after storm damage at the Henderson Country Club. Following an ice event, the insurer had initially estimated roughly $30,000 in coverage. Bellew conducted a full tree inventory, documented the damage, and helped guide management through the insurance process. The result was more than $100,000 recovered, helping the club stay operational.
“It was a full-scale assessment, but it also showed how our problem-solving approach can save clients money and preserve important assets,” Bellew said. “Helping them stay afloat felt like a win for the whole community.”
Focused on Better Systems, Better Response, and Better Tree Care
Looking ahead, Branching Out Tree Service is continuing to invest in better operational systems and better service delivery. That includes advanced software, geo-mapping tools to improve routing and scheduling, stronger storm-preparedness planning, and expanded pre-storm assessments to help property owners reduce risk before severe weather hits.
The company is also exploring drone-based assessments and GIS-supported mapping to improve efficiency, documentation, and long-term planning. At the same time, Bellew remains focused on practical community value, including better ways to connect residents with available mulch and logs.
“We’re always looking for ways to make tree care safer, smarter, and more useful for the customer,” Bellew said. “That means better systems, better communication, and better decision-making in the field.”
For Bellew, the mission is straightforward: protect property, preserve trees whenever possible, and raise the standard for what people should expect from a professional tree service.
Homeowners and property managers looking for professional tree service in Evansville, Newburgh, and the surrounding area can learn more at intreeservice.com or call 812-629-8920.
Jason Bellew
Branching Out Tree Service
+1 812-629-8920
jason@intreeservice.com
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