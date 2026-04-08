Facilio partners with Charter Hall Office to centralise its portfolio operations

Facilio Inc.

As the industry transitions into an autonomous future, Charter Hall Office is building the digital foundation to scale efficiently, optimise service delivery, and stay ahead of the curve.” — Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer, Facilio Inc.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES (NSW), AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facilio Inc. , a global proptech solution provider offering Connected CMMS platform for real estate portfolios, has been selected to partner with Charter Hall , Australia’s leading diversified property funds manager, to unify and digitise its operations across more than 100 office assets nationwide. The collaboration reflects Charter Hall Office’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency through digital solutions.Following a competitive tender, Facilio was selected as a single, connected operating layer for key asset operational data with portfolio-wide oversight. Facilio’s Connected CMMS now powers real-time operational visibility, automates SLA tracking, and streamlines procurement and compliance through digital workflows. Mobile-enabled inspections, exception alerts, and live dashboards enable both on-ground teams and central stakeholders to act faster, collaborate better, and manage performance with confidence.The initiative is focused on three key areas: vendor performance management, procurement management, and audit and compliance readiness. With Facilio, Charter Hall Office will be automating SLA visibility and exception alerts, digitising POs, job cards, and invoice workflows, and enabling real-time recordkeeping, thereby significantly reducing the administrative effort.“Forward-thinking operators are setting a new benchmark for how property operations should run,” said Krishnamoorthi Rangasamy, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer, Facilio Inc. “This partnership reflects a broader shift in Australia, from reactive, fragmented processes to connected, intelligent operations. As the industry transitions into an autonomous future, Charter Hall Office is building the digital foundation to scale efficiently, optimise service delivery, and stay ahead of the curve.”Facilio for Charter Hall Office• Real-time dashboards and SLA tracking replaced Excel-based reporting• Digitised procurement workflows, including purchase orders and invoice approvals• Mobile audits and incident management for faster compliance• AI-enabled workflows to reduce manual checks and speed up payments• Future-ready platform with scope to scale AI-driven insights• Improved service visibility for tenants through digital interfacesFacilio’s Connected CMMS helps organizations streamline maintenance by bringing people, processes, and systems onto one intelligent platform. Built for modern facility operations, it combines planned maintenance, compliance, vendor, and asset management in a single digital workflow. With AI, real-time analytics, and IoT integration, Facilio enables greater efficiency, visibility, and control across multi-site portfolios, turning maintenance into a strategic driver of business performance.About Facilio Inc.Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. Its solutions aggregate building data, optimize performance, and enable centralized control across portfolios. With headquarters in New York and offices in Dubai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Sydney & Singapore, Facilio is backed by investors including Accel, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth. Learn more at www.facilio.comFor further information, contact:Neha Hasijaneha@facilio.com

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