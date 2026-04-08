Minister Narend Singh: Remarks at third Cali Fund Steering Committee Meeting

Programme Director;

Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Ms Astrid Schomaker;

Distinguished colleagues, esteemed members of the Steering Committee;

Representatives of Parties, and partners.

It is a great honour to welcome you all to South Africa, and in particular to the magnificent Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden here in Cape Town.

South Africa is privileged to host this important meeting in a setting that reflects the richness of our natural heritage, and the responsibility we collectively carry to protect it.

Nestled at the foot of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch is not only a jewel of South Africa’s natural heritage, but also part of the Cape Floristic Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most celebrated biodiversity hotspots. This setting reminds us of the richness of nature and the responsibility we carry to ensure that biodiversity, in all its forms, is conserved and its benefits shared fairly.

Members of the Steering Committee,

Allow me to briefly reflect on the significance of your presence here in South Africa. The work of this Steering Committee is both important and timely. It speaks directly to issues of fairness, equity, and justice, particularly in how the benefits derived from biodiversity are shared globally.

In countries such as South Africa, and across the African continent, biodiversity is not an abstract concept. It is closely linked to people’s livelihoods, cultures, and identities.

The work that you will undertake over the coming days therefore carries real implications for communities, particularly Indigenous People and Local Communities who have safeguarded biodiversity for generations.

South Africa therefore welcomes this opportunity to host your deliberations and to support the important work that lies before you.

South Africa has one of the most advanced Access and Benefit-Sharing systems globally, rooted in national biodiversity legislation and aligned with the Convention and the Nagoya Protocol. This system ensures that companies, researchers, and communities engage on fair terms when accessing genetic resources, with a strong emphasis on Indigenous knowledge and equitable benefit-sharing.

It is therefore fitting that this meeting of the Steering Committee on the Multilateral Mechanism for the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits from the Use of Digital Sequence Information on Genetic Resources is being convened here.

At CBD COP16 in Cali, Colombia, the international community took an important step forward.

Through extensive negotiations, Parties agreed to establish a multilateral mechanism to address the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources, including what is now known as the Cali Fund. This marked a significant milestone under the Convention on Biological Diversity, aimed at ensuring that value generated from genetic information, now widely used in research, innovation, and industry, is shared more equitably, while strengthening corporate responsibility and reaffirming our commitment to the Convention’s three objectives.

Distinguished delegates,

This outcome is the result of a journey that has unfolded over several years.

The issue of Digital Sequence Information first gained prominence under the Convention in 2016, where Parties recognised both its growing importance and the emerging challenges related to benefit-sharing.

By 2018, at COP14, Parties acknowledged the contribution of DSI to scientific research, while also recognising differing views on how benefits arising from its use should be shared.

In response to these divergences, South Africa, in partnership with Norway, helped to initiate a series of global dialogues from 2019. These engagements created an important space for governments, experts, and stakeholders to exchange views, build trust, and better understand this complex issue outside of formal negotiations.

The first of these dialogues was convened in Pretoria in November 2019, bringing together a diverse group of policymakers, negotiators, and experts from across the world. This marked the beginning of a sustained process of engagement that continued in various forms in the years that followed, including during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Importantly, in the lead-up to COP16, South Africa again hosted a key retreat in Pretoria in September 2024, in partnership with Norway and with the support of several international partners. This engagement helped consolidate areas of convergence and contributed to the momentum that ultimately enabled agreement in Cali.

South Africa was therefore proud to contribute to this journey, not only as a participant in negotiations, but also as a convener of dialogue and a facilitator of progress.

Distinguished delegates,

In the African context, the issue of benefit-sharing is not only technical, it is also deeply historical.

For generations, Indigenous knowledge systems have contributed to medicine, agriculture, and biodiversity conservation, often without recognition or adequate compensation.

The work of this Steering Committee, and the development of the Cali Fund, presents an important opportunity to begin addressing this imbalance. It allows for progress towards a system where knowledge is respected, contributions are recognised, and benefits are shared more fairly.

Benefits, whether monetary or non-monetary, must ultimately reach Indigenous People and Local Communities. These are the communities who have safeguarded biodiversity for generations, and whose knowledge continues to inform its sustainable use.

South Africa has already seen how the utilisation of genetic resources can deliver meaningful benefits, with a direct impact on both communities and biodiversity.

By hosting this meeting, South Africa brings not only its biodiversity, but also its practical experience in implementing Access and Benefit-Sharing. It is hoped that this experience may contribute, where appropriate, to broader reflections on how the Cali Fund can be shaped in a manner that is fair, inclusive, and effective.

This meeting is particularly significant. The decision to meet in person reflects the importance of building trust and enabling meaningful engagement on complex issues.

With the support of partners, including Germany, and the facilitation of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the necessary space has been created for focused and constructive deliberations.

Distinguished members of the Steering Committee,

The work before you over the coming days is substantial.

You will consider key elements relating to governance, operational arrangements, and the overall functioning of the Cali Fund. These discussions will play an important role in shaping the effectiveness and credibility of this mechanism going forward.

The outcomes of your deliberations will be closely watched, as they will help determine whether the Cali Fund is able to deliver on its intended purpose.

As you undertake this work, the global community continues to look ahead.

In the coming weeks, South Africa will host the International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May 2026, an opportunity to reflect on progress and renew commitments to biodiversity.

Further ahead, CBD COP17 will provide an important platform to assess progress and consider the next phase of implementation. The work undertaken here will undoubtedly contribute to those broader discussions.

Distinguished delegates,

South Africa recognises the importance of continued collaboration on the means of implementation, including finance, capacity development, and technology transfer, to ensure that such mechanisms are effective and sustainable.

As I conclude:

The work of this Steering Committee is both important and necessary.

South Africa appreciates the commitment of all members in taking this work forward, and thanks you for your dedication to advancing this important global process.

In closing, I thank you for your continued efforts and wish you productive and successful deliberations over the coming days.

Thank you.

Enkosi.

Re a leboga.

Siyabonga.

Enquiries:

Mr. Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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